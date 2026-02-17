Trump Denies Any Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Calls Himself "Exonerated"
US President Donald Trump has once again rejected claims linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he has been “totally exonerated.”
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran ahead of the next round of diplomatic talks in Geneva, saying Tehran must agree to a deal or face serious consequences. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump confirmed he would be involved in the negotiations indirectly and described the upcoming discussions as critical.
He characterized the talks as highly significant, noting that Iran is a difficult counterpart at the negotiating table. At the same time, Trump argued that Iranian leaders had ultimately proven to be poor negotiators, claiming a deal could have been reached earlier instead of the United States resorting to military force, including the deployment of B-2 bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
Trump linked the renewed diplomatic effort directly to recent US military action, which he said had altered the strategic balance and pushed Iran back toward negotiations. He expressed hope that Tehran would now behave more pragmatically, adding that economic and political pressure was forcing Iranian leaders to seek an agreement. According to Trump, this pressure has helped bring a degree of stability to the Middle East.
While acknowledging that isolated tensions may persist, Trump insisted the broader objective of regional security had been achieved. He said sporadic flare-ups were possible but argued that overall calm had been restored as a result of decisive US action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
The president defended the recent strikes carried out under Operation Midnight Hammer, during which US forces hit three major nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed that without the operation, Iran would have been on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon within a month, a scenario he said would have dramatically changed the strategic equation.
These developments follow the breakdown of earlier diplomatic efforts. Iran and the United States held several rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat and Rome, but the situation escalated sharply in late June 2025 when Washington launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran condemned the attacks at the time, calling them a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.
Despite that confrontation, both sides are now expected to return to negotiations. The next round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Tuesday local time. According to CNN, the US delegation is expected to include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will represent Washington in the renewed push for a deal.
Source: ANI
The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has formally charged four individuals in a case involving the misuse of European funds intended to support the employment of people with disabilities.
Ukrainian forces have recaptured 201 square kilometres of territory from Russian troops between 11 and 15 February, marking their fastest advance in over two and a half years.
US President Donald Trump has once again rejected claims linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he has been “totally exonerated.”
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has acknowledged that Germany has effectively depleted its own reserves of air defence missiles and can no longer supply Ukraine directly from its stockpiles
US President Donald Trump said ahead of renewed trilateral negotiations in Geneva that Ukraine should join the talks without delay, warning that Kyiv “better come to the table fast.”
Russian forces have taken control of the village of Rivne, situated between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, according to DeepState, a Ukrainian monitoring and analytical group. The capture forms part of a broader Russian push in this section of
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace