"Make a Deal or Else": Trump Issues Stark Message to Tehran Before Geneva Meeting

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran ahead of the next round of diplomatic talks in Geneva, saying Tehran must agree to a deal or face serious consequences. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump confirmed he would be involved in the negotiations indirectly and described the upcoming discussions as critical.

He characterized the talks as highly significant, noting that Iran is a difficult counterpart at the negotiating table. At the same time, Trump argued that Iranian leaders had ultimately proven to be poor negotiators, claiming a deal could have been reached earlier instead of the United States resorting to military force, including the deployment of B-2 bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump linked the renewed diplomatic effort directly to recent US military action, which he said had altered the strategic balance and pushed Iran back toward negotiations. He expressed hope that Tehran would now behave more pragmatically, adding that economic and political pressure was forcing Iranian leaders to seek an agreement. According to Trump, this pressure has helped bring a degree of stability to the Middle East.

While acknowledging that isolated tensions may persist, Trump insisted the broader objective of regional security had been achieved. He said sporadic flare-ups were possible but argued that overall calm had been restored as a result of decisive US action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The president defended the recent strikes carried out under Operation Midnight Hammer, during which US forces hit three major nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed that without the operation, Iran would have been on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon within a month, a scenario he said would have dramatically changed the strategic equation.

These developments follow the breakdown of earlier diplomatic efforts. Iran and the United States held several rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025 in Muscat and Rome, but the situation escalated sharply in late June 2025 when Washington launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran condemned the attacks at the time, calling them a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Despite that confrontation, both sides are now expected to return to negotiations. The next round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Tuesday local time. According to CNN, the US delegation is expected to include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will represent Washington in the renewed push for a deal.

