Analysts: Gyurov’s Caretaker Cabinet Shaped as a "Triple Coalition" Around Radev

The emerging outlines of Andrey Gyurov’s caretaker cabinet suggest a strong emphasis on technical expertise rather than political weight, according to sociologist Elena Darieva, speaking on bTV. She said the approach appears focused on bringing in professionals capable of stepping into ministries immediately, but warned that this raises questions about political accountability once the interim government’s mandate ends.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Unofficial Lineup Emerges for Andrey Gyurov’s Caretaker Cabinet

Political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova questioned who would ultimately bear responsibility if major controversies arise, citing past cases as an example. She asked whether the caretaker cabinet risks becoming a façade, wondering who would actually pull the strings behind the scenes. As an illustration, she suggested that if Georgi Klisurski were to take over the finance portfolio, real influence might still rest with former finance minister Asen Vassilev.

According to Prof. Maria Pirgova, the priority should be appointing ministers who can prevent institutional paralysis and ensure continuity in administration. She expressed doubts about the capacity of Borislav Gutsanov, currently serving as minister of social affairs, arguing that stronger leadership is needed in key sectors.

Darieva added that significant reshuffles should be expected, particularly in the Interior Ministry, and stressed that one of the main tasks of the caretaker government will be to curb vote-buying and controlled voting ahead of the elections.

Summing up the political balance behind the proposed names, Prof. Kolarova described the potential caretaker cabinet as a “triple coalition” involving President Rumen Radev, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, and the BSP. She dismissed claims of a growing popular wave in Radev’s favor, noting that two months remain until the elections, a period likely to bring shifts influenced by holidays and unfolding events. In her view, the so-called Petrohan case will also reshape voter attitudes.

Commenting on Radev’s broader political project, journalist Emilia Milcheva told BNT that many crucial details remain unclear, including the platform, the people involved, and especially the sources of funding. She argued that this lack of clarity invites speculation and allows different groups to project their own expectations onto the president.

Social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov said the mystery surrounding Radev works entirely to his advantage. He described the president as an “electoral vacuum cleaner,” suggesting that public uncertainty fuels his appeal as voters search for a savior figure. According to Alexandrov, even inaction currently benefits Radev, as past protests and recent developments have strengthened his position without direct effort.

Milcheva also pointed to the unusual silence of established political leaders, noting that figures such as Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski have largely disappeared from the public debate. She argued that parties like WCC-DB appear reactive rather than proactive, forced to respond to fragments emerging from the Petrohan affair. In her assessment, this has led to broader attacks on liberal values, with NGOs portrayed as sects, private education criticized, and WCC-DB itself framed in a similar light.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

On the Petrohan case specifically, Milcheva said society has already formed judgments, united by the belief that institutions are failing. Alexandrov agreed, stating that any official conclusions are unlikely to be trusted by the public.

Turning to the BSP, Alexandrov noted that the party now has a widely regarded, progressive new leader in Krum Zarkov, which could prove both an asset and a liability during the campaign. He questioned whether the party could avoid the perception that Zarkov is closely tied to Rumen Radev, a view that may complicate its electoral prospects.