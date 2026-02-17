“Come to the Table Fast”: Trump Presses Ukraine Ahead of Geneva Talks

US President Donald Trump said ahead of renewed trilateral negotiations in Geneva that Ukraine should join the talks without delay, warning that Kyiv “better come to the table fast.” Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump described the upcoming discussions scheduled for 17–18 February as straightforward, saying the talks would be “very easy,” before adding pointedly that this was all he intended to say on the matter.

The remarks came as diplomatic activity intensified around a new round of negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia. On the evening of 16 February, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva to prepare for the meetings. On the Russian side, the negotiating lineup has changed since the previous round, with the delegation now expected to be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an adviser to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes the reshuffle in the Russian negotiating team will not slow progress toward discussions on a possible end to the war. At the same time, he struck a cautious tone, warning that Moscow may be preparing new large-scale attacks even as talks resume.

In his nightly address on 16 February, Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations for renewed massive strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure. He stressed that air defense systems must be properly configured and urged partners to accelerate the delivery of promised support. Any delays, he warned, would only amplify the damage caused by potential Russian attacks. Zelensky added that commitments discussed at the recent Munich Security Conference should now be implemented quickly.

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine’s delegation was already in Geneva and preparing for negotiations, but cautioned that continued Russian assaults could undermine diplomatic efforts. He said Moscow appeared determined to exploit the final days of winter to inflict additional harm on civilians and infrastructure, arguing that such actions only make reaching agreements more difficult.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv has accepted what he described as realistic US proposals, including an unconditional and long-term ceasefire. He said Russia has rejected these ideas and continues both frontline assaults and strikes on cities and energy facilities. Ukraine, he added, expects its partners to act decisively so that pressure on the aggressor genuinely advances the prospects for peace.