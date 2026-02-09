Bulgaria: Lev Phase-Out Continues According to Plan, Slower Pace Expected Ahead

The withdrawal of lev banknotes and coins is continuing in line with the approved schedule, although the pace of the process is expected to ease in the coming period, according to data published by the Bulgarian National Bank. The central bank reports that 4.5 percent of the lev cash that was in circulation at the start of 2025 has already been taken out of use. As of February 16, 2026, the total value of lev banknotes and coins still circulating stands at BGN 4.8 billion.

BNB notes that the gradual removal of the national currency and the parallel introduction of euro cash are unfolding in accordance with the operational plans that were previously adopted. Euro banknotes and coins worth more than EUR 7.2 billion have already been issued, a volume the bank says is sufficient to guarantee the smooth functioning of both the payment system and the broader economy.

Earlier figures show that by February 6, 2026, the value of euro cash placed into circulation had already surpassed EUR 6.7 billion, while roughly 81 percent of lev cash had been withdrawn from circulation at that point.

The central bank also reiterated the rules for exchanging levs during the transition period. Citizens can swap lev banknotes and coins at commercial banks and at branches of Bulgarian Posts until the end of 2026, with the service remaining free of charge until July 1. Exchanges carried out directly at the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to be free of charge with no time limit.