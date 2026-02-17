Bulgaria: Unofficial Lineup Emerges for Andrey Gyurov’s Caretaker Cabinet

An unofficial outline of the expected caretaker cabinet headed by Andrey Gyurov has begun to circulate, with multiple familiar political figures likely to return to government. According to information reported by bTV, the proposed lineup must be formally submitted to President Iliana Yotova no later than Thursday, when the caretaker government is expected to be appointed and early parliamentary elections announced.

With a high degree of certainty, Rumyana Bachvarova is set to become deputy prime minister. Bachvarova previously served in the same role under Boyko Borisov and also headed the Interior Ministry. For the Interior portfolio this time, the name most frequently mentioned is Emil Ganchev, a former deputy minister.

The Justice Ministry is expected to be led by Emil Dechev, who held a deputy post during Kiril Petkov’s government. In defense, caretaker prime minister-designate Gyurov is reportedly leaning toward Boyko Noev, who previously served as minister under Ivan Kostov.

Uncertainty remains around the Foreign Ministry, where the choice is said to be between two former ministers: Nadezhda Neynski and Gergana Passy, who held the post during the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

A similar dual option appears for the Economy Ministry. The candidates mentioned are Traycho Traykov, who served during Boyko Borisov’s term, and Daniela Vezieva, who was part of Stefan Yanev’s cabinet.

Education is expected to be taken over by Natalia Miteva, while one minister is likely to remain in office from the previous government. That is Borislav Gutsanov, who is expected to continue as minister of labor and social policy.

The Finance Ministry is set to be entrusted to Georgi Klisurski, a former deputy mayor for finance and current deputy minister. Several other ministries are also expected to be headed by returning figures: Asena Serbezova in health, Yuliyan Popov in ecology, Ivan Shishkov in regional development and public works, Alexander Nikolov in energy, and Milena Stoycheva in innovations.