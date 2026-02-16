Radev Will Form a Government “One Way or Another,” Says Former Spokesman

Bulgaria Adds 20 New Vehicles to Boost Protection of Natura 2000 Sites
Anton Kutev, former spokesperson for three caretaker governments, expressed confidence that former President Rumen Radev will secure a victory in the upcoming elections and establish a government regardless of circumstances. Speaking on Nova News, Kutev emphasized his readiness to support Radev’s political project, though he acknowledged that his direct participation remains uncertain.
“I do not know if I will be invited to join Radev’s initiative, but I would certainly like to contribute, as it seems both useful and meaningful. We have an opportunity to change the country, though whether we succeed remains to be seen. Even without a formal role, I am prepared to assist in any way possible,” Kutev stated. He also noted that participation is not limited to being on electoral lists.
At present, Radev has not revealed details about his project, including its name, potential partners, or who might hold the mandate, citing tight deadlines for registering a new party. Since his January 30 appearance on BNT’s “Panorama,” the president has communicated mainly through Facebook and his press office, leaving the public largely uninformed about potential coalition plans.
Recent polling by Market Links, conducted February 7-13, indicates that Radev’s forthcoming party enjoys 25.6 percent support. Other parties likely to enter parliament include GERB, “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria,” DPS-New Beginning, and “Revival.” Pollsters note that 18 percent of respondents remain undecided, representing roughly 700,000 potential votes.
Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) faces uncertainty following the appointment of Krum Zarkov as its new leader on February 7. Zarkov, a former MP, acting Minister of Justice, and Radev’s former secretary for legal affairs, has sought to distance the party from Peevski’s New Beginning. Despite previous disagreements between Zarkov and Radev over the euro referendum, their split was not acrimonious, leading to speculation that the Socialist Party could align with the presidential project - a notion Zarkov has publicly denied.
Kutev echoed this assessment, suggesting that BSP will prioritize establishing its own identity rather than forming ties with Radev. “I believe the BSP will look to assert its independence and avoid alliances with Radev. A coalition is unlikely, as it would compromise their identity. The first question is whether they even secure parliamentary representation,” he concluded.
