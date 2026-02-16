Radev Will Form a Government “One Way or Another,” Says Former Spokesman

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:13
Bulgaria: Radev Will Form a Government “One Way or Another,” Says Former Spokesman

Anton Kutev, former spokesperson for three caretaker governments, expressed confidence that former President Rumen Radev will secure a victory in the upcoming elections and establish a government regardless of circumstances. Speaking on Nova News, Kutev emphasized his readiness to support Radev’s political project, though he acknowledged that his direct participation remains uncertain.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

I do not know if I will be invited to join Radev’s initiative, but I would certainly like to contribute, as it seems both useful and meaningful. We have an opportunity to change the country, though whether we succeed remains to be seen. Even without a formal role, I am prepared to assist in any way possible,” Kutev stated. He also noted that participation is not limited to being on electoral lists.

At present, Radev has not revealed details about his project, including its name, potential partners, or who might hold the mandate, citing tight deadlines for registering a new party. Since his January 30 appearance on BNT’s “Panorama,” the president has communicated mainly through Facebook and his press office, leaving the public largely uninformed about potential coalition plans.

Recent polling by Market Links, conducted February 7-13, indicates that Radev’s forthcoming party enjoys 25.6 percent support. Other parties likely to enter parliament include GERB, “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria,” DPS-New Beginning, and “Revival.” Pollsters note that 18 percent of respondents remain undecided, representing roughly 700,000 potential votes.

Further reading: Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) faces uncertainty following the appointment of Krum Zarkov as its new leader on February 7. Zarkov, a former MP, acting Minister of Justice, and Radev’s former secretary for legal affairs, has sought to distance the party from Peevski’s New Beginning. Despite previous disagreements between Zarkov and Radev over the euro referendum, their split was not acrimonious, leading to speculation that the Socialist Party could align with the presidential project - a notion Zarkov has publicly denied.

Further reading: Bulgaria: New Socialist Party Leader Vows Unity and Action, Saying Victory Belongs to All

Kutev echoed this assessment, suggesting that BSP will prioritize establishing its own identity rather than forming ties with Radev. “I believe the BSP will look to assert its independence and avoid alliances with Radev. A coalition is unlikely, as it would compromise their identity. The first question is whether they even secure parliamentary representation,” he concluded.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Kutev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Adds 20 New Vehicles to Boost Protection of Natura 2000 Sites

Twenty new high-clearance vehicles have been added to support state authorities in safeguarding Bulgaria’s territories within the EU’s Natura 2000 ecological network

Society » Environment | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Road Deaths

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of road fatalities, according to a European Commission report assessing progress toward the goal of halving road deaths and injuries by 2030

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Strong Growth in New Car Sales

The market for brand new passenger cars in Bulgaria saw notable growth in 2025, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and their authorized representatives

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian Court Cuts Sentence for Husband Who Killed Wife and Hid Her in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:02

Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions.

Society » Environment | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00

MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev has argued that referring the agreement on the so called "Trump Board Peace" to the Constitutional Court is the most appropriate way for Bulgaria to withdraw from the format without provoking political tension with the United Sta

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev has argued that referring the agreement on the so called "Trump Board Peace" to the Constitutional Court is the most appropriate way for Bulgaria to withdraw from the format without provoking political tension with the United Sta

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:14

Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows

A new survey by the sociological agency Market Links shows that if parliamentary elections were held now, five political formations would enter the National Assembly, with the future coalition around Rumen Radev clearly in the lead

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Rumen Radev to Reveal Coalition Partners and Program by March 4 Ahead of Early Elections

Former president Rumen Radev said he will announce the structure, name and program of the political formation with which he will take part in the upcoming early elections no later than March 4

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 18:27

Bulgaria Plans to Acquire Over 100 Greek Centauros Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria has announced its intention to acquire more than 100 Centauros anti-drone systems from Greece in multiple configurations, under the framework of the European SAFE regulation

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:17

Nazi-Linked Lukovmarsh Took Place in Sofia After Court Overturned City Ban

A procession in memory of Gen. Hristo Lukov took place in Sofia on Saturday, after a court decision lifted the municipality’s ban on the event.

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:07

First Stryker Combat Vehicles Arrive in Bulgaria as Military Upgrade Moves Forward

Bulgaria has taken another step toward upgrading its armed forces, as the government has launched the execution of a key modernization initiative for the Bulgarian Army. The development was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 12:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria