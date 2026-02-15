Celebrate Baba Marta in Style: Retro Train Rides from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is offering a special retro train experience from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March to celebrate Baba Marta Day, one of Bulgaria’s most beloved springtime traditions. Passengers will travel aboard historic railcar No. 19 001.7, a diesel unit built in 1960 that was once reserved for high-ranking state officials and remains notable for its advanced technical features for the era. The festively decorated train will operate two return trips during the day.

The first journey departs Sofia Central Station at 09:50 and arrives in Bankya at 10:15, with the return leaving at 11:40 to reach Sofia at 12:05. The second trip sets off from Sofia at 13:00, reaching Bankya at 13:25, and returns at 14:25, arriving back in Sofia at 14:50. Travelers can combine the ride with a stroll through Bankya’s park and town centre, both within easy reach of the station.

Tickets are sold as return journeys with reserved seating and can be purchased at station ticket offices, railway bureaux nationwide, or online. Prices are €22 (43.03 leva) for adults and €11 (21.51 leva) for children under 10, with availability limited.

Baba Marta, celebrated annually on 1 March, marks the farewell to winter and the welcoming of spring. Central to the tradition are Martenitsas, red and white twisted thread ornaments symbolizing health, happiness, and protection against evil spirits. These are exchanged with friends, family, and colleagues and are typically worn on the wrist or clothing. In some mountain villages, Martenitsas are also used to decorate homes and animals.

Traditional Martenitsas often feature two small dolls, Pizho and Penda. Pizho, the male figure, is usually white, while Penda, the female figure, is red and distinguished by her skirt. The threads used can be wool, silk, or cotton, reflecting the enduring cultural significance and charm of this centuries-old Bulgarian custom.

