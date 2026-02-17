Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday Photo: Stella Ivanova

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions. An orange alert for heavy rainfall and snowfall has been issued for the regions of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sofia, Lovech, Vidin, and Montana. Meanwhile, five other regions - Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Yambol, and Burgas - face a second-degree warning, but only for significant rainfall, with amounts expected to reach up to 50 liters per square meter. Across the rest of the country, a yellow alert applies for rain and snow, and in Northeastern Bulgaria, strong winds are forecast, with gusts reaching up to 72 kilometers per hour.

Tuesday’s weather will remain cloudy with rain and snow expected across much of the country. Winds will blow moderately from the east-northeast in the north and northeast, and from the east-southeast in the south. By evening, winds will shift to the northwest and intensify, allowing colder air to move in. Maximum daytime temperatures will range from 2–3 degrees in the northwest to 10–12 degrees in the southeast. Overnight, precipitation will continue, with snowfall forming in Northern and Western Bulgaria, gradually creating a snow cover.

Looking ahead over the next five days, precipitation is expected to ease on Wednesday, first in western regions and later in the east. Cloud cover will break over the west, leading to mostly sunny skies, though strong winds will persist. By the end of the week, sunny conditions will dominate, with temporary cloud increases mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria and occasional fog in lowland areas. Daytime temperatures will rise noticeably, with maximums between 7 and 12 degrees, locally reaching up to 16 degrees.

On Friday, cloudiness will increase quickly, and rain will begin before noon, spreading across the country by evening. With falling temperatures, this rain will turn into snow in most regions, bringing significant accumulation and blizzard conditions on mountain passes. Overnight into Saturday, temperatures will drop further, accompanied by snow throughout Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Adds 20 New Vehicles to Boost Protection of Natura 2000 Sites

Twenty new high-clearance vehicles have been added to support state authorities in safeguarding Bulgaria’s territories within the EU’s Natura 2000 ecological network

Society » Environment | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Road Deaths

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of road fatalities, according to a European Commission report assessing progress toward the goal of halving road deaths and injuries by 2030

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Strong Growth in New Car Sales

The market for brand new passenger cars in Bulgaria saw notable growth in 2025, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and their authorized representatives

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Radev Will Form a Government “One Way or Another,” Says Former Spokesman

Anton Kutev, former spokesperson for three caretaker governments, expressed confidence that former President Rumen Radev will secure a victory in the upcoming elections and establish a government regardless of circumstances

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:13

Bulgarian Court Cuts Sentence for Husband Who Killed Wife and Hid Her in a Suitcase

The Sofia Court of Appeals has reduced the sentence of Orlin Vladimirov, convicted of murdering his wife Evgenia, from life imprisonment to 20 years

Crime | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:02

MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev has argued that referring the agreement on the so called "Trump Board Peace" to the Constitutional Court is the most appropriate way for Bulgaria to withdraw from the format without provoking political tension with the United Sta

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces Cold Start to the Week with Rain in the East and Snow in the Mountains

Atmospheric pressure is set to increase, though it will stay below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight, precipitation will persist in parts of southwestern Bulgaria and in eastern regions, while higher elevations may see light snowfall.

Society » Environment | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 21:06

Mixed Weekend Weather Ahead Before Colder Turn on Monday

Saturday will start with predominantly clear skies.

Society » Environment | February 13, 2026, Friday // 23:55

Yellow Code Issued as Heavy Rain and Storms Hit Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria will face unsettled and wet weather on Friday, according to the forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for February 13

Society » Environment | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 17:30

Bulgaria Weather Thursday: Temperatures Rise but Rain Persists in South and East

Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.

Society » Environment | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria Faces Variable Weather on Wednesday, Snow Expected in Mountain Areas

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.

Society » Environment | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria