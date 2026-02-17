Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions. An orange alert for heavy rainfall and snowfall has been issued for the regions of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sofia, Lovech, Vidin, and Montana. Meanwhile, five other regions - Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Yambol, and Burgas - face a second-degree warning, but only for significant rainfall, with amounts expected to reach up to 50 liters per square meter. Across the rest of the country, a yellow alert applies for rain and snow, and in Northeastern Bulgaria, strong winds are forecast, with gusts reaching up to 72 kilometers per hour.

Tuesday’s weather will remain cloudy with rain and snow expected across much of the country. Winds will blow moderately from the east-northeast in the north and northeast, and from the east-southeast in the south. By evening, winds will shift to the northwest and intensify, allowing colder air to move in. Maximum daytime temperatures will range from 2–3 degrees in the northwest to 10–12 degrees in the southeast. Overnight, precipitation will continue, with snowfall forming in Northern and Western Bulgaria, gradually creating a snow cover.

Looking ahead over the next five days, precipitation is expected to ease on Wednesday, first in western regions and later in the east. Cloud cover will break over the west, leading to mostly sunny skies, though strong winds will persist. By the end of the week, sunny conditions will dominate, with temporary cloud increases mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria and occasional fog in lowland areas. Daytime temperatures will rise noticeably, with maximums between 7 and 12 degrees, locally reaching up to 16 degrees.

On Friday, cloudiness will increase quickly, and rain will begin before noon, spreading across the country by evening. With falling temperatures, this rain will turn into snow in most regions, bringing significant accumulation and blizzard conditions on mountain passes. Overnight into Saturday, temperatures will drop further, accompanied by snow throughout Bulgaria.