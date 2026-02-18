Bulgaria Adds 20 New Vehicles to Boost Protection of Natura 2000 Sites

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 09:32
Twenty new high-clearance vehicles have been added to support state authorities in safeguarding Bulgaria’s territories within the EU’s Natura 2000 ecological network. The symbolic handover of keys took place during a traditional blessing ceremony, with Manol Genov, outgoing Minister of Environment and Water, receiving the keys on behalf of the ministry.

The acquisition of the vehicles was carried out under a project co-financed by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund, as part of Priority 3: Biodiversity under the Environment Programme 2021-2027. The project aims to strengthen biodiversity protection, improve control activities, and combat invasive species across the country.

Genov emphasized that the responsibility for monitoring and protecting natural areas rests primarily with the state. He noted that the project supports more effective management of Natura 2000 sites by providing material and technical resources both for the national authority overseeing protected areas and for regional management bodies.

Representatives from the Environment Ministry and the company supplying the vehicles extended their best wishes for the safe and effective use of the new equipment, highlighting its role in assisting state institutions tasked with conserving Bulgaria’s natural heritage.

