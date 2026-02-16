Rubio Tells Orban: Trump Is “Deeply Committed” to Hungary’s Success as Ties Enter “Golden Age”

World | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:35
Bulgaria: Rubio Tells Orban: Trump Is “Deeply Committed” to Hungary’s Success as Ties Enter “Golden Age”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump is “deeply committed” to the success of Hungary and its prime minister, Viktor Orban, during a visit to Budapest. Rubio described relations between the two countries as exceptionally strong, arguing that the close personal ties between Trump and Orban are the key reason behind the current state of US–Hungarian cooperation.

According to Rubio, the relationship has entered what he called a “golden era,” not simply because of shared views between societies, but because of the direct and growing bond between the two leaders. He said there should be no doubt about Trump’s attitude toward Orban, recalling their interaction during Trump’s first presidential term and stressing that the connection has become even closer during his second term. Rubio underlined that Washington views Hungary’s success as directly linked to its own interests, particularly in Central Europe, and said Trump would take a personal interest if Hungary faced economic difficulties, obstacles to growth, or threats to stability.

Rubio also addressed questions about Hungary’s expanding cooperation with China, a strategic rival of the United States. He said countries inevitably pursue their own national interests, even when these do not fully align with those of their allies. The US, he stressed, does not expect any country to isolate itself from others and understands that geography, history, economic realities, and future challenges shape national decisions. Rubio added that while Washington raises concerns with partners, engagement with China is unavoidable, noting that the US itself maintains relations with Beijing and that Trump is expected to travel there in April. He said it would be unrealistic for two major global powers to avoid contact, even though serious differences remain.

Hungary has become a significant destination for Chinese trade and investment, with Budapest actively seeking Chinese capital through tax incentives and infrastructure support. This policy has drawn attention in Washington, but Rubio framed it as part of Hungary’s sovereign economic strategy rather than a point of confrontation.

On the war in Ukraine, Rubio said the United States appears to be the only country capable of bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table. He argued that neither the United Nations nor European countries have succeeded in doing so. Rubio emphasized that Washington is not attempting to impose a settlement or force either side into an unwanted agreement, but wants to help end a conflict he described as extremely destructive. He said Trump has invested significant time and political capital into peace efforts, even though negotiations have stalled over key issues, particularly territorial demands, where Russia continues to hold firm positions.

Rubio also linked past US decisions directly to the Trump–Orban relationship. He said the one-year exemption Hungary received from US sanctions last year, allowing it to continue using Russian oil and gas, was granted because of the close ties between the two leaders. According to Rubio, Washington wants Hungary’s economy to perform well and sees this as serving US national interests, especially while Orban remains in office. Hungary’s continued dependence on Russian energy since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has drawn criticism from several EU and NATO partners.

Rejecting claims that Hungary is becoming internationally isolated, Rubio pointed to sustained US corporate investment, crediting what he described as strong leadership and a business-friendly environment. He highlighted energy as a key sector for further bilateral cooperation. He also said US–Hungarian relations are as close as he could imagine, not just in rhetoric but in concrete actions, citing a newly signed agreement that builds on a meeting held at the White House in November. Rubio expressed hope that this agreement would be followed by many others.

For his part, Orban said Hungary would continue to back US-led peace initiatives aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. He repeated his view that the conflict would not have begun if Trump had been president at the time and argued that without Trump in office now, prospects for peace would be minimal. Orban added that Hungary remains willing to host a peace summit in Budapest if circumstances allow.

Orban acknowledged that Hungary has clashed with other Western partners over its approach to Russia, including its refusal to send weapons to Ukraine and its opposition to European Commission plans to phase out Russian gas and LNG imports by the end of 2027. These disagreements have contributed to ongoing tensions between Budapest and Brussels.

Describing ties with Washington, Orban said relations had entered a new “golden age” following Trump’s return to the White House. He said the current level of cooperation is unprecedented in his more than three decades in politics, both in terms of balance and friendliness. Orban thanked Trump personally and said that since January last year, 17 US investments have been approved in Hungary, a figure he described as a record over several decades. He also expressed appreciation for visa-free travel for Hungarians to the United States.

Tags: Orban, Rubio, US, Hungary

