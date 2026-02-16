Russian Forces Capture Rivne and Press Further Toward Pokrovsk

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Rivne, situated between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, according to DeepState, a Ukrainian monitoring and analytical group. The capture forms part of a broader Russian push in this section of the front line.

The analysts report that, in addition to occupying Rivne, Russian units have advanced further inside the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as in the nearby town of Rodynske. These movements indicate a continued effort by Moscow’s forces to expand their foothold around the Pokrovsk axis, which has remained one of the most contested areas in eastern Ukraine.

Despite the pressure, Ukrainian defenders have continued to resist. Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian forces repelled 63 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front. However, the overall situation has remained tense, with sustained assaults and shifting control in and around urban areas.

Earlier this month, on Feb. 6, Colonel Volodymyr Polevyi, head of communications for the 7th Air Assault Corps, said Russian troops had seized key high ground in the Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk area. According to him, this development significantly complicated logistics for Ukraine’s Defense Forces operating in the sector.

Ukraine’s East troop grouping later reported that Russian forces were concentrating personnel and heavy equipment in preparation for a possible assault on Myrnohrad. At the same time, Ukrainian units were said to be holding their defensive positions and inflicting fire damage on advancing enemy forces. The grouping also stated that Ukrainian troops retained control of the northern part of Pokrovsk and were conducting search-and-assault operations against Russian units in built-up areas of the city.

On Feb. 9, DeepState warned that conditions around Pokrovsk were worsening, noting that Russian infantry had entered the northern part of the city while disorganized and intense fighting continued in Myrnohrad. The following day, the 7th Air Assault Corps reported renewed Russian attempts to expand their offensive in Pokrovsk, including infantry assaults on the village of Hryshyne in Donetsk Oblast.