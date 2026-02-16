MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:14
Bulgaria: MEP: Constitutional Court Is the Safest Way for Bulgaria to Exit the Trump Board of Peace

Bulgarian MEP Radan Kanev has argued that referring the agreement on the so called "Trump Board Peace" to the Constitutional Court is the most appropriate way for Bulgaria to withdraw from the format without provoking political tension with the United States. Speaking in a Dir.bg podcast, Kanev said the agreement signed by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov contradicts both the Bulgarian Constitution and EU treaties, while also placing Bulgaria in an isolating position within the Union.

According to the EPP representative, a constitutional review is likely and would provide a legally sound exit. Kanev also expects the newly elected 52nd National Assembly to reject ratification of the agreement altogether. In his view, this institutional approach would allow Bulgaria to disengage without escalating the issue diplomatically.

Kanev stressed that a request to the Constitutional Court offers a careful solution. He expressed confidence that the court would rule objectively that Bulgaria’s participation in such a format is not constitutionally permissible. At the same time, he acknowledged the political sensitivity of the move, remarking that there is a small risk of triggering an emotional reaction from US President Donald Trump, which is why the exit must be handled with caution.

Beyond the Board of Peace issue, the interview also addressed broader European topics. Kanev discussed the concept of a European Defence Union, which he said could push the EU toward deeper integration and federalisation. He warned against the idea of a two speed Europe and commented on the Union’s strategic focus on boosting competitiveness.

Among the key points highlighted were support for a common European defence framework without creating a single European army, expectations that the “Made in EU” industrial acceleration regulation will be adopted soon, and the emergence of the European Competitiveness Fund as a central element in the next multiannual financial framework. Kanev also noted that the European Parliament is preparing to vote on new safeguard measures aimed at protecting European agriculture under the Mercosur agreement.

Tags: Kanev, Trump, Bulgaria, board of peace

