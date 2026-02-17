Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Road Deaths

Society | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Road Deaths

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked second in the European Union in terms of road fatalities, according to a European Commission report assessing progress toward the goal of halving road deaths and injuries by 2030. Across the EU, 19,940 people lost their lives on the roads last year, marking a 12% drop since 2019, but still falling short of the 4.6% annual reduction required to reach the 2030 targets.

Sweden maintained the safest roads in the EU, with 20 deaths per million inhabitants, while Romania recorded the highest rate at 78 per million. Bulgaria reported 74 deaths per million, with a significant share occurring in rural areas. Despite these figures, the country remains on track to meet the 2030 target, having achieved a 24% reduction in fatalities since 2019 and making progress in implementing measures outlined in the national road safety strategy for 2021–2024.

The report highlights several obstacles slowing progress. Funding limitations have delayed campaigns, the development of urban mobility and road safety plans, targeted municipal investments for vulnerable road users and rural roads, as well as audits and inspections. Frequent changes in government have also caused legislative delays, while gaps remain in technical resources and data collection.

Road accidents continue to have a substantial economic impact, costing the EU nearly 2% of its GDP. The European Commission’s findings underline that while Bulgaria has made measurable improvements, continued focus and investment are needed to sustain progress and enhance road safety nationwide.

