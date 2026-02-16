Bulgaria Records 0.6% Monthly Inflation

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Records 0.6% Monthly Inflation

In January, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.6%, marking the first month after the country’s adoption of the euro, according to preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The annual inflation rate reached 3.5%, slightly below the NSI’s earlier express estimates of 0.7% for the month and 3.6% for the year.

The most notable price increases were observed in personal care, which rose by 1.8%, and in restaurants and bars, which climbed by 1.6%. Insurance, as well as entertainment, sports, and cultural services, saw monthly price growth exceeding one percent. Food prices increased by 0.9%, reflecting typical seasonal shifts: non-seasonal vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers became more expensive, while citrus fruits declined in price. Among non-food items, higher fees for issuing official documents were included in the index, and hairdressing services rose by more than 3%.

Preliminary NSI data also indicate that harmonized inflation grew by 0.6% in January, with the annual rate at 2.3%. The price index for the small consumer basket rose 0.5% compared to December 2025 and 2.9% compared to January 2025.

For households in the lowest-income 20%, the small basket showed the most pronounced price increases in food products, which went up by 0.7% over the month. Service prices climbed 0.6%, while non-food items remained largely unchanged.

Authorities conducted widespread inspections in January through the National Revenue Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission to address unreasonably high prices. The focus of these checks closely mirrored the sectors where NSI data highlighted the strongest inflationary pressure.

