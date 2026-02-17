Bulgaria Sees Strong Growth in New Car Sales

The market for brand new passenger cars in Bulgaria saw notable growth in 2025, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and their authorized representatives. While the sale of light commercial vehicles recorded a slight decline compared to 2024, heavy commercial vehicles experienced an increase in sales, reflecting continued demand in sectors requiring transport of larger loads. Overall, more than 6,000 additional new cars were sold across the country last year, signaling a positive trend in the automotive market.

Alexander Kostadinov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Association, highlighted the broader implications: “This indicates that businesses needing mobility for heavier loads are developing well. More individuals are recognizing that purchasing a brand new car is often more economical and advantageous over the medium term compared to buying a used vehicle. Modern new cars are equipped with extensive active and passive safety systems, making them a safer and more reliable choice.”

Despite the overall growth, Bulgaria remains behind Europe in terms of electric vehicle adoption. Across the continent, roughly 24 to 25 percent of new car sales are electric, whereas in Bulgaria, this share remains lower. Diesel cars still represent around 16 percent of the market. Among consumer preferences, mid-size crossovers dominate, with average prices ranging between 60,000 and 70,000 leva. These models are particularly popular, and the cost of new cars in Bulgaria’s mass market segments is generally lower than similar vehicles in Germany. According to Kostadinov, no significant price increases for new cars are expected this year.

Safety remains a central feature of modern vehicles. Over recent years, many active safety technologies have become standard, offering protection not only to drivers and passengers but also to pedestrians and other road users. This combination of advanced safety systems and environmental improvements positions brand new cars as a more secure and sustainable choice for both private buyers and businesses in Bulgaria.