World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 14:00
Wagner Operatives Recruited to Carry Out Sabotage Across Europe

Western intelligence sources indicate that former recruiters and propagandists of the Russian private military company Wagner are now being repurposed as channels for Kremlin-backed sabotage operations across Europe. The Financial Times, citing European Pravda, reports that these operatives are leveraging their existing networks to recruit Europeans - particularly those facing economic hardship - to carry out acts of violence on NATO territory.

The operational status of Wagner has remained ambiguous since June 2023, following the failed rebellion against Russian military leadership and the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Previously, Wagner recruiters focused on enlisting young men from rural Russia for deployment in Ukraine. According to one Western intelligence official, Russian military intelligence is now “using the talent it has got available,” applying the Wagner network to European sabotage efforts.

Moscow’s broader campaign of destabilisation and sabotage over the past two years aims to undermine Western support for Ukraine while fostering social unrest. With a decline in covert operatives in Europe due to repeated diplomatic expulsions, Russian intelligence increasingly relies on intermediaries like Wagner to implement its agenda. European intelligence sources confirm that Wagner’s network has been effective for these operations, even if crude in execution.

Recruited individuals are often financially motivated and socially marginalised, with limited direction or purpose. Wagner operatives provide instructions ranging from arson attacks on politicians’ vehicles and warehouses storing humanitarian aid for Ukraine to posing as extremist propagandists. European officials note that Wagner’s existing network of propagandists and recruiters gives Russian intelligence a ready-made pipeline capable of targeting specific audiences with cultural and linguistic familiarity.

Operational security for these efforts typically includes multiple “cut-out” layers, providing deniability for Russian intelligence (GRU). Wagner operatives, who have a long-standing relationship with the GRU, act as intermediaries between the agency and amateur saboteurs. Meanwhile, Russia’s FSB tends to rely on criminal networks and diaspora communities in neighbouring countries, but these channels are considered less effective for large-scale recruitment.

Wagner’s strong online presence, previously focused on Russian audiences, has been adapted to recruit internationally. Sophisticated Telegram channels and social media accounts have been used to enlist recruits, including a group of British nationals in late 2023. European intelligence gradually mapped the broader network of Wagner operatives and “disposable” agents following that incident.

Authorities note that while the use of Wagner intermediaries allows Russian intelligence to scale its sabotage campaigns cost-effectively, it also reduces operational competence and secrecy. European security services report having prevented more attacks than those that have succeeded. Poland recently upheld convictions of Russians involved in recruiting individuals for Wagner, highlighting the ongoing legal and intelligence response to the network’s operations in Europe.

