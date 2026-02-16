Shumen Faces Indefinite Water Outage Following Pumping Station Breakdown

Fake Euros Used in Bulgarian City: 35-Year-Old Suspect Detained
Forensic experts in the Bulgarian city of Shumen have identified and arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to pay for a soft drink with a counterfeit 50-euro banknote
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Shumen remains without water as the city faces an ongoing disruption at its main pumping station, BNT reported. Specialists from Varna have been deployed to assist with repairs, working to assess the facility and safely restart the pumps. Authorities warned that it will take several hours before the water supply network can be fully restored.
The breakdown followed an electric shock yesterday that partially flooded the pumping station. Emergency teams from the water company and the local fire department worked to remove the water from the facility. Both main pumps and the backup, along with the power supply and motors, were affected by the flooding. Drying of the electrical components is now underway, according to Eng. Ivan Pushkarov, manager of ViK-Shumen, who described the situation as evolving.
To support residents during the outage, water carriers will be set up across the city until the pumping station is fully operational again.
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is offering a special retro train experience from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March to celebrate Baba Marta Day, one of Bulgaria’s most beloved springtime traditions
A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions.
Sofia Municipality has proposed changes to the rules governing admission to nurseries and kindergartens in the Bulgarian capital
At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent
In January, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.6%, marking the first month after the country’s adoption of the euro
Bulgaria remains at the bottom of the European Union in terms of minimum wage, lagging behind not only EU neighbors but also countries outside the bloc such as Turkey, Serbia, and Albania
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace