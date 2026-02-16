Shumen Faces Indefinite Water Outage Following Pumping Station Breakdown

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Shumen Faces Indefinite Water Outage Following Pumping Station Breakdown

Shumen remains without water as the city faces an ongoing disruption at its main pumping station, BNT reported. Specialists from Varna have been deployed to assist with repairs, working to assess the facility and safely restart the pumps. Authorities warned that it will take several hours before the water supply network can be fully restored.

The breakdown followed an electric shock yesterday that partially flooded the pumping station. Emergency teams from the water company and the local fire department worked to remove the water from the facility. Both main pumps and the backup, along with the power supply and motors, were affected by the flooding. Drying of the electrical components is now underway, according to Eng. Ivan Pushkarov, manager of ViK-Shumen, who described the situation as evolving.

To support residents during the outage, water carriers will be set up across the city until the pumping station is fully operational again.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shumen, water, pumping

Related Articles:

Fake Euros Used in Bulgarian City: 35-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Forensic experts in the Bulgarian city of Shumen have identified and arrested a 35-year-old man who attempted to pay for a soft drink with a counterfeit 50-euro banknote

Crime | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 18:22

Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:37

New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households

New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:11

Bulgarian Village Faces Water Shortages Ahead of Christmas

Residents of Izvorovo, a village in Haskovo, are struggling with severe water shortages just before Christmas due to an outdated and failing water supply network

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Bulgaria Faces No Water Crisis, Deputy PM Confirms

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated on Friday during parliamentary Question Time that Bulgaria is not facing a water crisis at present

Society » Environment | November 14, 2025, Friday // 15:26

Rainfall Fails to Lift Pleven’s Water Shortage: Restrictions Stay in Place

The water regime in Pleven will remain in place, local authorities confirmed after the latest regular meeting of the Crisis Headquarters convened to address the ongoing water shortage in the region

Society » Environment | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Celebrate Baba Marta in Style: Retro Train Rides from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is offering a special retro train experience from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March to celebrate Baba Marta Day, one of Bulgaria’s most beloved springtime traditions

Society » Culture | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:05

Bulgaria Faces Dangerous Weather: Heavy Snow and Rain to Hit Half the Country on Tuesday

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring widespread precipitation across Bulgaria on Tuesday, prompting warnings for dangerous weather conditions.

Society » Environment | February 16, 2026, Monday // 17:00

Sofia Proposes New Admission Rules for Nurseries and Kindergartens

Sofia Municipality has proposed changes to the rules governing admission to nurseries and kindergartens in the Bulgarian capital

Society » Education | February 16, 2026, Monday // 15:09

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria Records 0.6% Monthly Inflation

In January, Bulgaria recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.6%, marking the first month after the country’s adoption of the euro

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 12:21

1.4 Million Bulgarians Still at Risk of Poverty as Income Inequality Persists

Bulgaria remains at the bottom of the European Union in terms of minimum wage, lagging behind not only EU neighbors but also countries outside the bloc such as Turkey, Serbia, and Albania

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria