Shumen Faces Indefinite Water Outage Following Pumping Station Breakdown

Shumen remains without water as the city faces an ongoing disruption at its main pumping station, BNT reported. Specialists from Varna have been deployed to assist with repairs, working to assess the facility and safely restart the pumps. Authorities warned that it will take several hours before the water supply network can be fully restored.

The breakdown followed an electric shock yesterday that partially flooded the pumping station. Emergency teams from the water company and the local fire department worked to remove the water from the facility. Both main pumps and the backup, along with the power supply and motors, were affected by the flooding. Drying of the electrical components is now underway, according to Eng. Ivan Pushkarov, manager of ViK-Shumen, who described the situation as evolving.

To support residents during the outage, water carriers will be set up across the city until the pumping station is fully operational again.