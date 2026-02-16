Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Surge 26% in 2025 Amid Intensified Russian Strikes
Civilian casualties in Ukraine rose sharply during 2025, with the impact of bombings and missile strikes increasing by 26% compared to the previous year.
Independent labs in five European countries have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a rare neurotoxin. The Insider reported on February 14, 2026, that tests of biological samples taken from Navalny and smuggled abroad revealed the presence of epibatidine, a highly toxic compound derived from a South American frog. Britain, Sweden, France, Germany, and the Netherlands issued a joint statement corroborating the findings and accusing Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the European assessment, describing it as “troubling,” while Russia’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the conclusions as deliberate misinformation.
The Russian government reacted sharply. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the European countries for raising the Navalny case instead of focusing on investigations into the Nord Stream pipeline bombing. She demanded the chemical test results and formulas before commenting, labeling the reports as a “planted story” intended to distract the West. The Russian embassy in London called the joint statement a “political pageant” staged alongside the Munich Security Conference, accusing Western politicians of “necro-propaganda,” claiming it mocked the dead rather than sought justice. Russian state television largely ignored the European statement, while outlets such as Kommersant, Forbes, and Lenta.ru covered it only after Zakharova’s remarks.
Western reactions were swift. Rubio confirmed that the U.S. had no reason to question the European labs’ findings. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the poisoning as “a cowardly act from a frightened leader” and highlighted Russia’s reliance on terror tactics. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Russian authorities had both the motive and means to carry out the attack. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper described the poisoning as evidence of Russia’s fear of political opposition, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot framed it as a demonstration of Vladimir Putin’s willingness to use chemical weapons to maintain power. Leonid Volkov of the Anti-Corruption Foundation said the confirmation marked a significant milestone after years of propaganda and misinformation, though he cautioned that achieving justice would require much more effort.
Experts have provided insight into the neurotoxin used. Azerbaijani toxicologist Ismail Efendiev explained that epibatidine is extraordinarily potent, with a lethal dose potentially as small as hundredths or thousandths of a gram. Symptoms resemble those caused by Novichok, but unlike Novichok, the standard treatment administered to Navalny in 2020 - atropine - would be ineffective. Treatment can only manage symptoms, as no specific antidote exists. Efendiev also noted that epibatidine persists in the body, making detection easier, and stressed that it cannot be synthesized outside specialized government laboratories.
The confirmation of Navalny’s murder and the ongoing revelations about the poison mark a grim milestone in Russian political repression. Today, on the anniversary of his death, the case continues to draw international scrutiny and condemnation, highlighting the dangers faced by opposition figures under the Russian regime.
