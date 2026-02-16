Bulgarian Fighter Captured in Ukraine After Serving With Russian Forces (VIDEO)

World » UKRAINE | February 16, 2026, Monday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Fighter Captured in Ukraine After Serving With Russian Forces (VIDEO)

A Bulgarian national fighting on the Russian side has been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces during combat operations in eastern Ukraine, Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing information published by Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the report, the capture was announced in a post on the Facebook page of the 20th Regiment of Unmanned Systems, known as “K-2”. A company commander from Ukraine’s 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade said the Bulgarian was detained while advancing toward Ukrainian positions in an unspecified sector of the Kupyansk–Lyman direction.

The Ukrainian officer explained that the soldier was first urged to surrender, an offer he accepted. After being taken to a dugout and searched, Ukrainian troops discovered a Bulgarian passport among his belongings, confirming his nationality.

To remove the prisoner from the combat zone, Ukrainian forces used a ground-based robotic evacuation system. The man was restrained to prevent escape attempts. During the operation, Russian forces reportedly tried to strike both the robotic platform and the captured soldier with a drone, but the attack was unsuccessful.

Footage released by the Ukrainian military shows a man in uniform with his hands tied and his face partially covered, speaking in Russian. In the video, he thanks the 115th Mechanized Brigade for capturing him and the K-2 unit for evacuating him safely, adding that he is grateful to be alive and ending his statement with the words “Glory to Ukraine”.

In a separate video released by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is stated that the operation took place on February 1. Ukrainian soldiers describe how enemy FPV drones attempted to destroy the robotic complex during the evacuation. The prisoner survived the attack, and during the subsequent search his Bulgarian passport was again shown. His name has not been made public.

According to information cited by Bulgarian media "Sega", the man told Ukrainian soldiers that his Russian military documents had been taken from him. He claimed he was recruited while visiting relatives in the Russian city of Voronezh and was then pressured into signing a contract for military service with the Russian army.

The approximately five-minute video documenting the incident shows that at one stage Russian forces opened fire on the area during the evacuation, effectively shelling the group that included their own captured soldier. The Bulgarian is currently being held by Ukraine’s 115th Mechanized Brigade as a prisoner of war.

In the recording, with his face concealed, the man repeats his thanks to the Ukrainian units involved, says he is relieved to be alive, and again voices support for Ukraine, ending with the phrase “Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes.

