Ukraine’s Former Energy Minister Charged in Largest Corruption Case Under Zelensky

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities have formally charged former energy minister Herman Halushchenko in what is described as the largest corruption case to emerge during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s time in office. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) announced on February 16 that Halushchenko faces accusations of money laundering and participation in an organized criminal group.

The charges follow months of investigation into a sweeping corruption probe that has shaken the country’s political landscape. On February 15, one day before the announcement, Halushchenko was detained while allegedly attempting to leave Ukraine.

According to NABU, the case centers on Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom. A total of nine people have been charged so far. Investigators allege that the scheme was led by Timur Mindich, described as a close associate of President Zelensky, who is believed to have coordinated the criminal network.

Halushchenko headed the Energy Ministry from 2021 until 2025 and later took over as justice minister in July 2025. As part of the investigation, NABU carried out searches in November at properties connected to him, signaling that he had already been under scrutiny well before his detention.