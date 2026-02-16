Bulgaria Faces Cold Start to the Week with Rain in the East and Snow in the Mountains

Atmospheric pressure is set to increase, though it will stay below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight, precipitation will persist in parts of southwestern Bulgaria and in eastern regions, while higher elevations may see light snowfall. By morning, rainfall and snow will largely cease. Winds will remain weak overall, becoming moderate from the west in the Danube Plain, continuing to draw in colder air. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 1 to 4 degrees, with Sofia around minus 1.

During the day, cloud cover will be variable. In the afternoon, clouds will thicken over eastern Bulgaria, and rain is expected in some southeastern areas. Daytime temperatures will reach between 8 and 13 degrees, with Sofia seeing values close to 8.

In the mountains, skies will be changeable, with periods of more substantial cloudiness. Light rain is forecast later in the day in the mountainous regions of southwestern Bulgaria and Eastern Stara Planina. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the west-southwest. Temperatures will reach about 5 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and around minus 2 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will briefly thin and break before noon, but coverage will increase again later in the day, bringing rain showers in the afternoon. Winds will be mostly calm. Maximum temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees. Sea water temperatures will remain cold, between 5 and 7 degrees, with sea conditions calm to slightly rough at 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, sunrise is at 7:22 am and sunset at 5:59 pm, giving a daylight duration of 10 hours and 37 minutes. The Moon rises at 6:59 am and sets at 4:54 pm. The lunar phase is one day before the new moon.