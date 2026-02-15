Rumen Radev to Reveal Coalition Partners and Program by March 4 Ahead of Early Elections

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 18:27
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev to Reveal Coalition Partners and Program by March 4 Ahead of Early Elections

Former president Rumen Radev said he will announce the structure, name and program of the political formation with which he will take part in the upcoming early elections no later than March 4. By that date, the coalition will be officially registered with the Central Election Commission, in line with all statutory deadlines.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Radev explained that there is not enough time to establish and register a new political party before the vote. For this reason, he will run as part of a coalition made up of already registered parties. He confirmed this both in Bulgaria and during a meeting with the Bulgarian community in Berlin, stressing that participation in the elections is guaranteed. He declined to name the parties involved at this stage, citing concerns over possible pressure and last-minute obstruction.

Further reading: Will Radev and the Liberals Join Forces? What the Caretaker PM Choice Really Means for Bulgaria

According to Radev, his decision to withhold details is motivated by what he described as a “captured judicial system” and the risk of targeted actions against his partners. He argued that premature disclosure could lead to attempts to block the coalition’s participation through institutional or legal mechanisms. For this reason, he said, the names of coalition partners, candidates and coordinators will be announced only when all legal procedures are completed.

Radev added that a broad group of supporters is forming around his initiative, united by the goal of dismantling what he called an entrenched oligarchic model of governance. While acknowledging public expectations about his electoral prospects, he said the outcome should be left to voters rather than predictions.

He also confirmed that the coalition’s political program will be presented together with the official registration. On the same date, March 4, Radev plans to open a public bank account through which citizens will be able to provide voluntary financial support. He noted that even now he is receiving messages from people across the country expressing willingness to back the initiative.

Radev underlined that all steps will be taken strictly within the framework of Bulgarian law and electoral rules, insisting that the coalition will appear fully prepared and formally compliant once the registration deadline is reached.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, party

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 13:00

Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows

A new survey by the sociological agency Market Links shows that if parliamentary elections were held now, five political formations would enter the National Assembly, with the future coalition around Rumen Radev clearly in the lead

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria Faces Cold Start to the Week with Rain in the East and Snow in the Mountains

Atmospheric pressure is set to increase, though it will stay below the typical levels for this time of year. Overnight, precipitation will persist in parts of southwestern Bulgaria and in eastern regions, while higher elevations may see light snowfall.

Society » Environment | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 21:06

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 17:25

Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 17:23

Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 16:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows

A new survey by the sociological agency Market Links shows that if parliamentary elections were held now, five political formations would enter the National Assembly, with the future coalition around Rumen Radev clearly in the lead

Politics | February 16, 2026, Monday // 10:00

Bulgaria Plans to Acquire Over 100 Greek Centauros Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria has announced its intention to acquire more than 100 Centauros anti-drone systems from Greece in multiple configurations, under the framework of the European SAFE regulation

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:17

Nazi-Linked Lukovmarsh Took Place in Sofia After Court Overturned City Ban

A procession in memory of Gen. Hristo Lukov took place in Sofia on Saturday, after a court decision lifted the municipality’s ban on the event.

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:07

First Stryker Combat Vehicles Arrive in Bulgaria as Military Upgrade Moves Forward

Bulgaria has taken another step toward upgrading its armed forces, as the government has launched the execution of a key modernization initiative for the Bulgarian Army. The development was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 12:42

Delyan Dobrev Expected to Leave GERB Leadership and Parliament Amid Internal Tensions

On Monday, Delyan Dobrev, chair of the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, former minister and long-standing figure in GERB, is expected to submit a request to withdraw both from the party’s Executive Committee and from parliament

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 12:11

Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace

Bulgaria will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace initiated by US President Donald Trump, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria