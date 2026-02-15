Rumen Radev to Reveal Coalition Partners and Program by March 4 Ahead of Early Elections

Former president Rumen Radev said he will announce the structure, name and program of the political formation with which he will take part in the upcoming early elections no later than March 4. By that date, the coalition will be officially registered with the Central Election Commission, in line with all statutory deadlines.

Radev explained that there is not enough time to establish and register a new political party before the vote. For this reason, he will run as part of a coalition made up of already registered parties. He confirmed this both in Bulgaria and during a meeting with the Bulgarian community in Berlin, stressing that participation in the elections is guaranteed. He declined to name the parties involved at this stage, citing concerns over possible pressure and last-minute obstruction.

According to Radev, his decision to withhold details is motivated by what he described as a “captured judicial system” and the risk of targeted actions against his partners. He argued that premature disclosure could lead to attempts to block the coalition’s participation through institutional or legal mechanisms. For this reason, he said, the names of coalition partners, candidates and coordinators will be announced only when all legal procedures are completed.

Radev added that a broad group of supporters is forming around his initiative, united by the goal of dismantling what he called an entrenched oligarchic model of governance. While acknowledging public expectations about his electoral prospects, he said the outcome should be left to voters rather than predictions.

He also confirmed that the coalition’s political program will be presented together with the official registration. On the same date, March 4, Radev plans to open a public bank account through which citizens will be able to provide voluntary financial support. He noted that even now he is receiving messages from people across the country expressing willingness to back the initiative.

Radev underlined that all steps will be taken strictly within the framework of Bulgarian law and electoral rules, insisting that the coalition will appear fully prepared and formally compliant once the registration deadline is reached.