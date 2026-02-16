Bulgaria Plans to Acquire Over 100 Greek Centauros Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria has announced its intention to acquire more than 100 Centauros anti-drone systems from Greece in multiple configurations, under the framework of the European SAFE regulation. The purchase aims to strengthen the country’s capabilities in countering unmanned aerial threats.

Reports from Kathimerini also indicate that Cyprus is evaluating the Centauros systems for safeguarding critical infrastructure and for potential integration with its recently procured Barak MX missile defense system.

The Centauros system, developed by the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI), was initially designed as a ground-based counter-UAV solution but was later adapted for naval use following urgent operations in the Red Sea. Currently, two of Greece’s four MEKO-class frigates are equipped with the system, with plans to deploy it on four FDI-class frigates as well.

HAI is further developing an advanced version featuring an active radar with a 40-kilometer detection range and a “hard strike” capability that uses kinetic means as a last-resort defense when electronic countermeasures fail. This ongoing development underscores the system’s dual utility in both electronic and physical interdiction of aerial threats.