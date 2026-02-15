Vladimir Zografski Achieves Record Result for Bulgaria in Winter Olympic Ski Jumping

Bulgaria recorded its best-ever result in Olympic ski jumping after Vladimir Zografski placed tenth on the large hill at the Winter Olympic Games.

Competing at the Predazzo venue, the 32-year-old Bulgarian accumulated a total of 277.3 points. He delivered two identical jumps of 133.5 meters, which secured him a place among the top ten in one of the most competitive disciplines of the Winter Games.

Zografski was particularly strong in the opening round, held amid light snowfall, where he ranked sixth overall. His consistency in the final round allowed him to maintain a high position and achieve a landmark finish for Bulgaria in ski jumping.

The gold medal was claimed by reigning world champion Domen Prevc, who finished with 301.8 points. After sitting second following the first jump of 138.5 meters, Prevc sealed victory with the longest leap of the competition, soaring 141.5 meters in his final attempt.

Earlier in the Games, Zografski competed on the normal hill at Predazzo, where he placed 32nd and did not advance to the second round. His performance on the large hill, however, marked a historic breakthrough for Bulgarian ski jumping at the Olympic level.

Tags: Olympic, winter, Zografski, Bulgaria

