Nazi-Linked Lukovmarsh Took Place in Sofia After Court Overturned City Ban

A procession in memory of Gen. Hristo Lukov took place in Sofia on Saturday, after a court decision lifted the municipality’s ban on the event. The march began at the intersection of Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard and Krakra Street and continued to Trakia Street, where participants stopped in front of a building bearing a commemorative plaque dedicated to Lukov.

Police maintained a strong presence throughout the event, and traffic along part of Dondukov Boulevard was temporarily restricted, according to BTA. Those taking part chanted “General Hristo Lukov” and “Banned, but not forgotten,” lighting candles and torches in front of the house where Lukov once lived.

Municipal Ban and Court Decision

A day earlier, the Metropolitan Municipality announced it had received a notification from the Bulgarian National Union “Edelweiss” on June 10, 2025. The request sought permission to hold the Lukovmarsh on February 14, 2026, along a route starting from the pylons of the National Palace of Culture, passing through Vitosha Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, G.S. Rakovski Street, Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard, and ending at 1 Trakia Street.

City authorities said the event had not been approved. Following assessments by the relevant institutions, the mayor issued an order banning the procession. That decision was challenged in the Sofia City Administrative Court, which ultimately overturned the ban, allowing the march to proceed.

Official Opposition and Parallel Demonstration

Ahead of the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement strongly opposing the planned holding of the so-called Lukovmarsh and urged all responsible institutions to take every legal step to prevent it.

At the same time, a counter-demonstration was held in the city center. Participants gathered in front of the Courthouse and marched along Alabin Street, concluding at the Vasil Levski Monument. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Sofia is not a Nazi city” and displayed banners reading “No Nazis on our streets.” Police presence was also heightened during this march, and traffic disruptions were reported for a short period.

Both the Lukovmarsh procession and the anti-march unfolded under close security supervision, reflecting the continued public and institutional sensitivity surrounding the event.