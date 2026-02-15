Nazi-Linked Lukovmarsh Took Place in Sofia After Court Overturned City Ban
A procession in memory of Gen. Hristo Lukov took place in Sofia on Saturday, after a court decision lifted the municipality’s ban on the event. The march began at the intersection of Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard and Krakra Street and continued to Trakia Street, where participants stopped in front of a building bearing a commemorative plaque dedicated to Lukov.
Police maintained a strong presence throughout the event, and traffic along part of Dondukov Boulevard was temporarily restricted, according to BTA. Those taking part chanted “General Hristo Lukov” and “Banned, but not forgotten,” lighting candles and torches in front of the house where Lukov once lived.
Municipal Ban and Court Decision
A day earlier, the Metropolitan Municipality announced it had received a notification from the Bulgarian National Union “Edelweiss” on June 10, 2025. The request sought permission to hold the Lukovmarsh on February 14, 2026, along a route starting from the pylons of the National Palace of Culture, passing through Vitosha Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, G.S. Rakovski Street, Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard, and ending at 1 Trakia Street.
City authorities said the event had not been approved. Following assessments by the relevant institutions, the mayor issued an order banning the procession. That decision was challenged in the Sofia City Administrative Court, which ultimately overturned the ban, allowing the march to proceed.
Official Opposition and Parallel Demonstration
Ahead of the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement strongly opposing the planned holding of the so-called Lukovmarsh and urged all responsible institutions to take every legal step to prevent it.
At the same time, a counter-demonstration was held in the city center. Participants gathered in front of the Courthouse and marched along Alabin Street, concluding at the Vasil Levski Monument. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Sofia is not a Nazi city” and displayed banners reading “No Nazis on our streets.” Police presence was also heightened during this march, and traffic disruptions were reported for a short period.
Both the Lukovmarsh procession and the anti-march unfolded under close security supervision, reflecting the continued public and institutional sensitivity surrounding the event.
Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows
A new survey by the sociological agency Market Links shows that if parliamentary elections were held now, five political formations would enter the National Assembly, with the future coalition around Rumen Radev clearly in the lead
Rumen Radev to Reveal Coalition Partners and Program by March 4 Ahead of Early Elections
Former president Rumen Radev said he will announce the structure, name and program of the political formation with which he will take part in the upcoming early elections no later than March 4
Bulgaria Plans to Acquire Over 100 Greek Centauros Anti-Drone Systems
Bulgaria has announced its intention to acquire more than 100 Centauros anti-drone systems from Greece in multiple configurations, under the framework of the European SAFE regulation
First Stryker Combat Vehicles Arrive in Bulgaria as Military Upgrade Moves Forward
Bulgaria has taken another step toward upgrading its armed forces, as the government has launched the execution of a key modernization initiative for the Bulgarian Army. The development was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.
Delyan Dobrev Expected to Leave GERB Leadership and Parliament Amid Internal Tensions
On Monday, Delyan Dobrev, chair of the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, former minister and long-standing figure in GERB, is expected to submit a request to withdraw both from the party’s Executive Committee and from parliament
Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace
Bulgaria will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace initiated by US President Donald Trump, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.