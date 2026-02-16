First Stryker Combat Vehicles Arrive in Bulgaria as Military Upgrade Moves Forward

Bulgaria has taken another step toward upgrading its armed forces, as the government has launched the execution of a key modernization initiative for the Bulgarian Army. The development was confirmed by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

The first phase of deliveries under the project is already underway. New Stryker combat and support vehicles intended for the Ground Forces are entering the country as part of international agreements signed by the Ministry of Defense within its core defense modernization programs.

On February 14, the initial shipment arrived at the Port of Burgas. It included five Stryker armored combat vehicles delivered from the United States and Canada. In line with the industrial cooperation provisions of the contract, the vehicles will be transported to the TEREM - Ivailo EOOD facility in Veliko Tarnovo, where final assembly will be completed before their transfer to operational units.

Following assembly, the vehicles are scheduled to be handed over to the 61st Mechanized Brigade, strengthening the combat capabilities of the formation based in Karlovo.

The same shipment also included logistical equipment and materials related to Bulgaria’s F-16 fighter aircraft contract. In addition, eight more Stryker armored combat vehicles were delivered under a separate arrangement. These vehicles are provided free of charge through a US-backed program and will be used specifically for training purposes by the 61st Mechanized Brigade.