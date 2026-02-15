Delyan Dobrev Expected to Leave GERB Leadership and Parliament Amid Internal Tensions

Politics | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 12:11
Bulgaria: Delyan Dobrev Expected to Leave GERB Leadership and Parliament Amid Internal Tensions

On Monday, Delyan Dobrev, chair of the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, former minister and long-standing figure in GERB, is expected to submit a request to withdraw both from the party’s Executive Committee and from parliament. The information was circulated by several media outlets, though neither GERB nor Dobrev has officially confirmed it so far.

According to preliminary expectations, the National Assembly may consider his resignation as its first agenda item during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, February 18.

The information was confirmed to Bulgarian National Television by PR expert Diana Damyanova, who said she was informed by sources close to the matter. She commented that Dobrev has been under intense pressure recently, noting that while she personally respects him, she also holds him responsible for the work of the budget committee, which in her view crossed acceptable limits and influenced subsequent political developments. According to Damyanova, his withdrawal should be seen as a natural step rather than a dramatic break.

Sociologist Evelina Slavkova also downplayed the situation, arguing that Dobrev’s exit could open space for new figures within GERB to take on more prominent roles.

Political analyst Iliyan Vassilev described the possible departure as more than a personal decision, calling it a sign of serious internal erosion within GERB. He stressed that Dobrev has his own political weight and loyal support base, and that losing such a figure at a time of declining electoral backing would not strengthen the party.

Unofficially, Dobrev’s decision is being linked to tensions with party leader Boyko Borissov, although no clear explanation has been given. If confirmed, this would be the third time Dobrev has stepped away from GERB and active politics. His first resignation came in 2017 amid the so-called “Kumgate” scandal involving alleged nepotism in Haskovo. In 2019, he withdrew again during controversy over real estate deals involving relatives, before returning two years later as GERB’s lead candidate in Haskovo.

Dobrev served as Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism in Borisov’s first cabinet between March 2012 and March 2013. In recent years, he and Borisov often appeared to play contrasting political roles, most notably during confrontations surrounding the attempted "assembly" with “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB). Dobrev became particularly visible as a sharp critic of “We Continue the Change” and for his strained personal relationship with former finance minister Asen Vassilev. At the end of last year, Vassilev won a defamation case against Dobrev over public corruption allegations.

GERB’s deputy chair of parliament and senior party figure Kostadin Angelov said the party had not been formally notified of any resignation. Speaking to Nova TV, he described Dobrev as one of GERB’s recognizable faces and stressed that any withdrawal would be a personal decision that should not trigger political speculation. Angelov emphasized that the party’s strength lies in collective work rather than individual figures.

Angelov also rejected claims of behind-the-scenes agreements over recent Electoral Code changes and said GERB’s position aligns with a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling and the need to protect citizens’ voting rights. He criticized the lack of transparency around the formation of the upcoming caretaker government and commented on the “Petrohan” case, urging restraint and respect for ethical standards, arguing that politicians should focus on prevention through legislation rather than engaging in investigative commentary.

Tags: Dobrev, GERB, Bulgaria

