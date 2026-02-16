ECB Sets Timeline for Digital Euro, Eyes 2029 Launch

The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed that the introduction of a digital euro will proceed only once the necessary legislative framework is established by European institutions. Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, explained in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency that the digital euro is designed as a “digital form of cash,” ensuring that citizens can use public funds for payments even when physical money is impractical.

From an economic perspective, the digital euro aims to reduce market fragmentation and lower transaction costs, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. At present, smaller businesses face card payment fees up to four times higher than large retail chains. By providing a payment scheme without additional infrastructure charges, the digital euro is expected to create a more competitive environment and ease operational costs for smaller market participants.

Strategically, the currency is intended to enhance the European Union’s financial autonomy. Currently, nearly 70 percent of card transactions in Europe are processed by non-European providers, leaving the bloc dependent on external technology firms. The digital euro is envisioned as an independent alternative that strengthens the sustainability and strategic independence of the European payment system.

Preparatory work for the project is already underway. The European Parliament is expected to adopt its formal position in May 2026. If the legislative process concludes by the end of the year, the ECB plans to launch a pilot program in 2027, with full-scale implementation possible by mid-2029.

To safeguard financial stability, the digital euro will not accrue interest, and holding limits will be introduced to prevent large-scale withdrawals from commercial banks. Transactions will be executed by transferring funds from bank accounts to digital wallets at the time of payment, with only individuals permitted to hold the currency. The ECB has also committed to preserving privacy, particularly for offline transactions, where data will remain visible only to the transaction participants.

Alongside these developments, the ECB continues to monitor market trends closely. In its upcoming macroeconomic forecasts in March, the bank will evaluate how the euro’s appreciation impacts consumer prices. While no specific exchange rate target is set, the euro’s value remains a central factor in assessing inflation and guiding monetary policy.