1.4 Million Bulgarians Still at Risk of Poverty as Income Inequality Persists

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 09:10
Bulgaria: 1.4 Million Bulgarians Still at Risk of Poverty as Income Inequality Persists

Bulgaria remains at the bottom of the European Union in terms of minimum wage, lagging behind not only EU neighbors but also countries outside the bloc such as Turkey, Serbia, and Albania. This was highlighted by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, Chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), during the discussion “Young Families and Income.” Despite steady annual wage growth, Bulgaria is struggling to narrow the gap with other EU nations and regional competitors.

Data from the NSI shows that both average and minimum wages have risen significantly over the past two decades. In 2007, the average wage was 431 leva, while by 2025 it is projected to surpass 2,500 leva. The minimum wage has also grown substantially, from 180 leva at the time of Bulgaria’s EU accession to 933 leva in 2024. Real wages have risen by nearly 50 percent over the past five years. However, despite these gains, poverty remains widespread. While the minimum wage now stands well above the official poverty line, about 1.4 million Bulgarians still live at risk of poverty, a slight decline from 1.6 million in 2008—a reduction largely driven by the country’s shrinking population rather than significant social improvement.

Income inequality in Bulgaria remains among the highest in the EU, with only Latvia and Lithuania showing wider disparities. Atanasov warned that without structural reforms, rising incomes will not close the social gap. He emphasized the need to revisit Bulgaria’s tax and social security system to make it more effective. Another critical area is the optimization of state administration, as current poor data exchange between institutions limits the government’s ability to identify families in extreme poverty. He cited Portugal as an example, where coordination among 16 agencies helps target social support efficiently.

Education was highlighted as a third essential pillar for reducing poverty. Investments in skills and qualifications are considered the most reliable path out of poverty, as countries with higher educational attainment consistently demonstrate lower poverty levels. According to Atanasov, improving education, alongside administrative and fiscal reforms, is crucial to addressing Bulgaria’s persistent social challenges.

