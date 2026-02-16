Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent, reaching 1.33 euros per kilogram, while oranges increased by nearly 6 percent. Entering February, wholesale prices began to ease, with oranges declining by 5.27 percent to average around 1.15 euros per kilogram.

Despite this recent easing in wholesale markets, retail prices for oranges in Bulgaria remain among the highest in the region. According to Numbeo data, the average price for oranges is 1.58 euros per kilogram, surpassing prices in neighboring countries such as Greece, Romania, and North Macedonia. In North Macedonia, oranges are 22 percent cheaper, costing around 1.23 euros per kilogram, while Greek consumers pay 1.31 euros, about 17 percent less than in Bulgaria. In Romania, the price difference is nearly 12 percent in favor of local buyers.

These figures highlight a notable economic paradox. In Greece, where the standard of living is roughly 29.4 percent higher than in Bulgaria, citrus fruits are more affordable, and in North Macedonia, with a lower overall cost of living by almost 15 percent, the situation is similar. Analysts attribute these disparities to a combination of logistical challenges, differences in VAT rates on food, and local supply chain structures, which together place Bulgarian consumers at a relative disadvantage when compared to their regional neighbors.