Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency (API), from the official launch at midnight on February 3, 2026, a total of 10,018 short-term vignettes were purchased. Sales peaked over the weekend, with 4,054 vignettes sold in two days, slightly higher on Sunday at 2,096 compared to Saturday’s 1,958.

The one-day vignette, priced at 8 leva (approximately 4.09 euros), grants access to the republican road network for a 24-hour period starting from the exact time of activation. For example, a vignette bought at 10:00:00 is valid until 09:59:59 the following day. Like other electronic vignettes, it can also be purchased in advance, up to 30 days before the intended journey.

This short-term vignette is designed for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons, as well as caravans, camping cars of category M1, and trailers. Drivers should note that a separate vignette for a trailer or caravan is only required if the combined weight of the vehicle and trailer exceeds 3.5 tons. In such cases, users can select different durations for the two vignettes according to their needs.

The introduction of the one-day vignette follows amendments to the Roads Act approved last summer. Prices for all vignettes in 2026 remain unchanged from the previous year. For convenience, payment amounts are displayed in both leva and euros, with conversions handled automatically at the official fixed rate, requiring no additional action from motorists.