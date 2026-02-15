Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone. Analysis by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and Industry of the “small consumer basket” highlights that five staple items - flour, rice, milk, oil, and banichka - are now priced higher in Bulgaria than in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and even in neighboring Romania and Croatia.

Experts stress that this surge in prices is not directly linked to the adoption of the euro but stems from structural issues within the Bulgarian economy, particularly weak competition in domestic markets. Seasonal goods have seen especially dramatic hikes: cucumbers are up 61.9 percent compared to June last year, while January alone brought price increases of 15.2 percent for tomatoes, 6.5 percent for potatoes, and 5.5 percent for cucumbers. Prices for chicken, yogurt, and eggs are also rising gradually but consistently, adding to household pressure.

Comparing purchasing power across Europe underscores the challenge for Bulgarian families. A “small consumer basket” containing 21 essential items costs 58.80 euros in Bulgaria, and a person earning the minimum wage can afford it only 10 times per month - the lowest ratio in the European Union. In Romania, the same basket costs 47.99 euros and can be bought 16 times with the local minimum wage, while in Croatia, the basket at 52.85 euros can be purchased 19 times. In Germany, despite a higher basket cost of 75.02 euros, a minimum wage of 2,409 euros allows for 32 full purchases, highlighting the disparity in real purchasing power.

The switch to the euro has also affected service prices. Monitoring in January extended to services such as taxis, hairdressing, and parking, revealing price jumps of nearly 6 percent for coffee and 5.6 percent for mineral water in small retail outlets. Analysts attribute much of this increase to psychological effects of rounding during the currency conversion rather than real market forces or fluctuations in international commodity markets.