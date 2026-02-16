Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

Business » FINANCE | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 16:22
The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025. Deposits exceeding 1 million leva surged by 32.9 percent over the year, bringing the total number of such accounts to 2,447 - an increase of 606 compared to the same period in 2024. The funds accumulated in these high-value accounts reached 6.222 billion leva, up 1.613 billion leva or 35 percent year-on-year. Much of this increase occurred in the final quarter, when 386 new million-leva deposits were added and balances rose by more than 1.3 billion leva.

A similar pattern is evident among deposits between 500,000 and 1 million leva. These accounts grew by over 1,300 during 2025, reaching a total of 5,318, with the funds deposited totaling 3.613 billion leva. Overall, household savings in Bulgaria remain robust, amounting to 107.07 billion leva, which marks an annual rise of nearly 20 percent. The total number of deposits nationwide exceeds 9.18 million, reflecting a clear stratification in saving behavior.

While large deposits continue to expand rapidly, smaller savers are moving in the opposite direction. Accounts holding up to 1,000 leva, which make up almost half of all deposits, declined both in number and total funds. By the end of December, these small accounts fell 5.4 percent year-on-year, with balances dropping to 729.9 million leva. The data underscore a widening gap between high-value depositors, whose wealth is consolidating quickly, and small savers, who are increasingly drawing on their funds or managing expenses more cautiously.

