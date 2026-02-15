Government Approves Funding for Bulgaria’s First European Space Agency Fee in 2026

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 11:11
Bulgaria: Government Approves Funding for Bulgaria’s First European Space Agency Fee in 2026

The outgoing Cabinet has approved a decision authorizing funding for the Ministry of Innovation and Growth to cover Bulgaria’s first membership contribution to the European Space Agency (ESA) for 2026, the government press service announced.

The approved financing guarantees that Bulgarian companies, research institutions and scientific teams will continue to take part in ESA-led programs, projects and selection procedures. It also secures access for Bulgarian participants to the Agency’s educational, youth, scientific and expert initiatives.

According to the government, sustained cooperation with the European Space Agency plays a key role in strengthening Bulgaria’s emerging space sector. Participation in ESA frameworks opens additional opportunities for domestic businesses and the scientific community, while supporting the development and application of advanced space technologies in the country.

Tags: Bulgaria, space, ESA

