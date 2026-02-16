Bulgaria’s Hotel Sector Posts Double-Digit Revenue Growth in December

Revenue from overnight stays in Bulgaria continued to rise at a solid pace at the end of 2025, with hotel income in December increasing by 12.5 percent on an annual basis, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. Total revenues reached 112.7 million leva (57.6 million euros), with Bulgarian guests accounting for 75.6 million leva (38.6 million euros), while foreign visitors generated 37.1 million leva (18.9 million euros).

For comparison, hotel revenues in December 2024 amounted to 100.2 million leva (51.2 million euros), which itself represented an 11.6 percent rise compared to December 2023. The trend of strong growth had already been visible at the start of last year, when revenues from overnight stays totaled 112.9 million leva (57.7 million euros), marking a year-on-year increase of 24 percent at the time.

Occupancy levels also improved in December 2025. The average bed occupancy rate stood at 25.4 percent, up by 1.1 percentage points compared to the same month a year earlier. The highest utilization was recorded in higher-category hotels, with 4- and 5-star establishments reaching 33.4 percent occupancy. Three-star hotels followed with 24.4 percent, while 1- and 2-star accommodations reported a more modest rate of 15.3 percent.

The number of overnight stays reflected this upward momentum as well. A total of 1,083,500 nights were spent in accommodation facilities during the month, an increase of 8.2 percent year-on-year. Bulgarian citizens accounted for 765,500 overnight stays, while foreign tourists registered 318,000, confirming steady demand from both domestic and international guests.