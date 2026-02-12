Mixed Weekend Weather Ahead Before Colder Turn on Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 13, 2026, Friday // 23:55
Bulgaria: Mixed Weekend Weather Ahead Before Colder Turn on Monday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Saturday will start with predominantly clear skies. As the hours pass, clouds will gradually move in from the west, and by the afternoon rainfall is expected in western parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 11 degrees.

Mountain areas will also see increasing cloud cover from the west. Rain is expected later in the day over the Rila and Rhodope massifs as well as Western Stara Planina, while elevations above roughly 2000 meters will receive snowfall. Winds will be moderate, at times strong, from the south-southwest. Temperatures will reach about 9 degrees at 1200 meters and around 2 degrees at 2000 meters.

Conditions along the coast will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. A moderate southeast wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees. Sea water temperatures will stay cold, around 5 to 7 degrees, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain will spread across the country during the night into Sunday and persist through the day. Heavier precipitation is possible in parts of Southern Bulgaria and eastern regions. Southerly winds will intensify, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria and near the northern slopes of the mountains. Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures will remain relatively mild, with minimums above freezing and daytime highs between 12 and 17 degrees. Later in the afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, marking the beginning of a colder air intrusion.

Cloudy conditions will dominate. Precipitation will temporarily ease or stop in some areas before becoming more widespread again. As temperatures continue to fall, rain will gradually turn to snow in most regions, with the exception of the far southern parts of the country.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Staffing Crunch Hits European Industry, but Bulgaria Sees High-Tech Vacancy Decline

Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply

World » EU | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Yellow Code Issued as Heavy Rain and Storms Hit Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria will face unsettled and wet weather on Friday, according to the forecast issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for February 13

Society » Environment | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 17:30

Bulgaria Weather Thursday: Temperatures Rise but Rain Persists in South and East

Thursday’s weather in Bulgaria will see a rise in temperatures, but clouds and rain will continue to affect large parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for February 12.

Society » Environment | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria Faces Variable Weather on Wednesday, Snow Expected in Mountain Areas

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Wednesday, February 11, will bring varied weather conditions across the country.

Society » Environment | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 17:00

Winter Weather Tightens Grip on Bulgaria on February 10

Winter conditions are set to reassert themselves across Bulgaria on Tuesday, February 10, with colder air continuing to spread over the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | February 9, 2026, Monday // 17:07

Rain and Falling Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on Monday

Cloud cover will increase across the country on Monday, February 9, marking the start of a colder and wetter day. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 5 degrees, with around 2 degrees expected in Sofia.

Society » Environment | February 8, 2026, Sunday // 18:18

Weekend Forecast: Showers and Dropping Temperatures Across Bulgaria

This weekend, cloud cover across Bulgaria will vary but will generally be more extensive. Precipitation is expected, with Saturday seeing only light rainfall in isolated areas, while Sunday will bring heavier showers, particularly in Southern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | February 6, 2026, Friday // 17:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria