Mixed Weekend Weather Ahead Before Colder Turn on Monday

Saturday will start with predominantly clear skies. As the hours pass, clouds will gradually move in from the west, and by the afternoon rainfall is expected in western parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 11 degrees.

Mountain areas will also see increasing cloud cover from the west. Rain is expected later in the day over the Rila and Rhodope massifs as well as Western Stara Planina, while elevations above roughly 2000 meters will receive snowfall. Winds will be moderate, at times strong, from the south-southwest. Temperatures will reach about 9 degrees at 1200 meters and around 2 degrees at 2000 meters.

Conditions along the coast will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. A moderate southeast wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees. Sea water temperatures will stay cold, around 5 to 7 degrees, with waves of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Rain will spread across the country during the night into Sunday and persist through the day. Heavier precipitation is possible in parts of Southern Bulgaria and eastern regions. Southerly winds will intensify, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria and near the northern slopes of the mountains. Despite the unsettled weather, temperatures will remain relatively mild, with minimums above freezing and daytime highs between 12 and 17 degrees. Later in the afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, marking the beginning of a colder air intrusion.

Cloudy conditions will dominate. Precipitation will temporarily ease or stop in some areas before becoming more widespread again. As temperatures continue to fall, rain will gradually turn to snow in most regions, with the exception of the far southern parts of the country.