Buyers Choose Location Over Size as Bulgarian Housing Prices Rise

The housing market in Bulgaria is undergoing notable shifts, with buyers increasingly prioritizing location and accessibility over sheer size. According to the latest analysis by “ADDRESS Real Estate,” the rising property prices in 2025, which climbed between 15 and 20 percent in major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas, have prompted a more pragmatic approach. Prospective homeowners are now more willing to compromise on square meters to secure convenient infrastructure, a desirable neighborhood, and manageable mortgage conditions.

Looking ahead to 2026, the outlook for price reductions remains limited. Gergana Tenekedzhieva, CEO of “ADDRESS Real Estate,” points out that a significant market correction would require a sudden need for liquidity, which is currently absent. Sellers seeking to part with properties at no profit continue to be a minority, estimated below 8 percent, and even they offer minimal discounts. Data from late 2025 confirms this pattern: while nearly half of transactions involve negotiation, the typical reduction from the asking price ranges only between 2 and 8 percent.

Panel apartments are experiencing particularly high demand, far outstripping the limited supply. Although around 10 percent of buyers express interest in this segment, only 1 percent of the market provides suitable properties, leading to rapid sales, often immediately after the first viewing. These apartments remain a practical choice for families needing larger space on a budget, as a three-bedroom panel flat in a suburban area can cost roughly the same as a two-bedroom in a more central, prestigious neighborhood.

The profile of the modern Bulgarian buyer is also changing, with the average age dropping to around 40 years, even lower in the capital. Southern exposure continues to be a top priority, influencing the choices of more than half of buyers in 2025. The rental market remains relatively steady, with two-bedroom apartments renting for 600 to 700 euros, though potential labor market uncertainties in 2026 may push more individuals toward renting. This could lead to slight increases in rental prices and improved returns for property investors.