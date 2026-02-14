Eurozone Posts €164.6 Billion Trade Surplus in 2025 Despite Global Challenges

World » EU | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Eurozone Posts €164.6 Billion Trade Surplus in 2025 Despite Global Challenges

The eurozone closed 2025 with a strong trade surplus, though slightly lower than the previous year. Preliminary figures from Eurostat show that in December 2025, the currency bloc recorded a goods trade surplus of €12.6 billion, down from €13.9 billion in the same month of 2024, yet up from November 2025. Exports to non-euro countries rose by 3.4 percent to €234 billion, while imports grew faster, by 4.2 percent, reaching €221.3 billion.

A closer look at sector performance explains the annual dip in the surplus. Chemicals and related products saw their balance fall from €20.2 billion to €16.5 billion, while machinery, vehicles, and other manufactured goods also recorded declines. In contrast, the energy sector improved significantly, with its deficit narrowing from €24.5 billion to €19.1 billion, providing some stability to the overall trade figures.

For the full year, the eurozone posted a total trade surplus of €164.6 billion, slightly below 2024. Annual exports expanded by 2.4 percent, exceeding €2.9 trillion, while imports rose by 2.7 percent. Trade within the euro area itself increased as well, surpassing €2.6 trillion. Across the broader European Union, the year ended with a positive balance of €133.5 billion, supported by intra-EU trade of more than €4.1 trillion, up 2.6 percent.

Seasonally adjusted data for December indicate modest monthly growth, with exports up 1.1 percent compared to November. However, exports to countries outside the eurozone slipped by 0.7 percent in the last quarter, highlighting the resilience of internal markets amid global economic pressures. Overall, intra-eurozone trade remains a key stabilizing factor, while external demand faces headwinds, particularly in major industrial sectors.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eurozone, year, surplus, trade

Related Articles:

Romania Targets Eurozone Entry in 3-4 Years Despite Entering Recession

Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession.

World » EU | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:29

Bulgarian Retail Continues Momentum as EU Sales Decline in December

Retail trade in Bulgaria continued its strong momentum at the end of 2025, standing out among European Union countries as one of the top performers, according to Eurostat data.

Business | February 6, 2026, Friday // 14:14

Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

Sweden is reconsidering the possibility of joining the eurozone, with the country’s Moderate Party planning to set up a commission to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages if it remains in power following the parliamentary election in Septemb

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:14

Exploring the €1 Coins of Europe: National Symbols Across the Eurozone

Across the eurozone, the coins carried in wallets tell stories of national heritage and identity, complementing the uniform design of euro banknotes.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:16

Is Bulgaria Drifting Closer to Russia After Radev’s Latest Remarks?

Rumen Radev’s first public appearance after formally stepping onto the political field took place at the Sofia Economic Forum, where his remarks outlined positions that are likely to shape his forthcoming election campaign

Politics | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:05

EU and India Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal Covering 2 Billion People

The European Union and India have successfully wrapped up negotiations on a far-reaching free trade agreement, described as historic, highly ambitious and commercially significant.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Staffing Crunch Hits European Industry, but Bulgaria Sees High-Tech Vacancy Decline

Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply

World » EU | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 11:25

Europe’s Tax Divide: Bulgaria at 10%, Denmark Tops 60%

Recent data from the Tax Foundation reveal a widening gap in Europe between East and West when it comes to tax rates for top earners in 2026.

World » EU | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 12:15

Merz: The World Order Is Breaking Down and Europe Is Not Ready

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used his opening address at the Munich Security Conference to deliver one of the bleakest assessments yet of the global environment, declaring that the international order that shaped the postwar era has effectively collap

World » EU | February 13, 2026, Friday // 18:24

Romania Targets Eurozone Entry in 3-4 Years Despite Entering Recession

Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession.

World » EU | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:29

EU Greenlights Massive €90 Billion Loan to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense and Budget Amid Russia's War

The European Parliament has approved a €90 billion support package for Ukraine, aimed at addressing the country’s urgent financial and defense needs as Russia’s war of aggression enters its fifth year

World » EU | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:26

Orban Claims EU and Ukraine Have “Declared War” on Hungary Ahead of April Elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that both the European Union and Ukraine have effectively “declared war” on Hungary following a Politico article outlining plans for Ukraine’s potential early accession to the EU and strategies to bypass H

World » EU | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria