Eurozone Posts €164.6 Billion Trade Surplus in 2025 Despite Global Challenges

Romania Targets Eurozone Entry in 3-4 Years Despite Entering Recession
Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The eurozone closed 2025 with a strong trade surplus, though slightly lower than the previous year. Preliminary figures from Eurostat show that in December 2025, the currency bloc recorded a goods trade surplus of €12.6 billion, down from €13.9 billion in the same month of 2024, yet up from November 2025. Exports to non-euro countries rose by 3.4 percent to €234 billion, while imports grew faster, by 4.2 percent, reaching €221.3 billion.
A closer look at sector performance explains the annual dip in the surplus. Chemicals and related products saw their balance fall from €20.2 billion to €16.5 billion, while machinery, vehicles, and other manufactured goods also recorded declines. In contrast, the energy sector improved significantly, with its deficit narrowing from €24.5 billion to €19.1 billion, providing some stability to the overall trade figures.
For the full year, the eurozone posted a total trade surplus of €164.6 billion, slightly below 2024. Annual exports expanded by 2.4 percent, exceeding €2.9 trillion, while imports rose by 2.7 percent. Trade within the euro area itself increased as well, surpassing €2.6 trillion. Across the broader European Union, the year ended with a positive balance of €133.5 billion, supported by intra-EU trade of more than €4.1 trillion, up 2.6 percent.
Seasonally adjusted data for December indicate modest monthly growth, with exports up 1.1 percent compared to November. However, exports to countries outside the eurozone slipped by 0.7 percent in the last quarter, highlighting the resilience of internal markets amid global economic pressures. Overall, intra-eurozone trade remains a key stabilizing factor, while external demand faces headwinds, particularly in major industrial sectors.
Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply
Recent data from the Tax Foundation reveal a widening gap in Europe between East and West when it comes to tax rates for top earners in 2026.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used his opening address at the Munich Security Conference to deliver one of the bleakest assessments yet of the global environment, declaring that the international order that shaped the postwar era has effectively collap
Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession.
The European Parliament has approved a €90 billion support package for Ukraine, aimed at addressing the country’s urgent financial and defense needs as Russia’s war of aggression enters its fifth year
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that both the European Union and Ukraine have effectively “declared war” on Hungary following a Politico article outlining plans for Ukraine’s potential early accession to the EU and strategies to bypass H
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace