Eurozone Posts €164.6 Billion Trade Surplus in 2025 Despite Global Challenges

The eurozone closed 2025 with a strong trade surplus, though slightly lower than the previous year. Preliminary figures from Eurostat show that in December 2025, the currency bloc recorded a goods trade surplus of €12.6 billion, down from €13.9 billion in the same month of 2024, yet up from November 2025. Exports to non-euro countries rose by 3.4 percent to €234 billion, while imports grew faster, by 4.2 percent, reaching €221.3 billion.

A closer look at sector performance explains the annual dip in the surplus. Chemicals and related products saw their balance fall from €20.2 billion to €16.5 billion, while machinery, vehicles, and other manufactured goods also recorded declines. In contrast, the energy sector improved significantly, with its deficit narrowing from €24.5 billion to €19.1 billion, providing some stability to the overall trade figures.

For the full year, the eurozone posted a total trade surplus of €164.6 billion, slightly below 2024. Annual exports expanded by 2.4 percent, exceeding €2.9 trillion, while imports rose by 2.7 percent. Trade within the euro area itself increased as well, surpassing €2.6 trillion. Across the broader European Union, the year ended with a positive balance of €133.5 billion, supported by intra-EU trade of more than €4.1 trillion, up 2.6 percent.

Seasonally adjusted data for December indicate modest monthly growth, with exports up 1.1 percent compared to November. However, exports to countries outside the eurozone slipped by 0.7 percent in the last quarter, highlighting the resilience of internal markets amid global economic pressures. Overall, intra-eurozone trade remains a key stabilizing factor, while external demand faces headwinds, particularly in major industrial sectors.