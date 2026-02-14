Bulgaria’s Unemployment Hits Historic Low of 3.2% at Year-End 2025

Bulgaria closed 2025 with the unemployment rate hitting a historic low of 3.2 percent, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute. This marks a 0.6-point decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, when unemployment stood at 3.8 percent, and continues the steady downward trend from the start of the year, when the rate was near 4 percent.

While the number of job seekers fell sharply, the employment rate for the population aged 15–64 remained stable at 70.7 percent, unchanged from the previous year. Economic activity for the same age group, however, showed a slight dip to 73.1 percent, down 0.5 points from Q4 2024, suggesting a modest contraction in the overall labor force.

By the end of 2025, the total number of unemployed in Bulgaria was 95,700. Men accounted for a majority, with 53,800 unemployed, equating to a 3.4 percent rate, while women numbered 41,900, with an unemployment rate of 3 percent. These figures highlight the growing demand for workers in the economy and the challenges companies face in filling positions amid nearly full employment.