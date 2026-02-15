Record Year for Bulgarian Tourism: Nearly 1 Million Romanians Visited in 2025

Bulgaria: Record Year for Bulgarian Tourism: Nearly 1 Million Romanians Visited in 2025 @Ministry of Tourism

Bulgaria saw a record influx of Romanian tourists in 2025, according to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute. Nearly one million overnight stays in Bulgarian accommodation facilities were registered from Romania, marking an 8.5% increase compared to 2024. This milestone represents the highest number of tourist registrations from the country to date, and shows a remarkable 51.2% rise compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Outgoing Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borsos highlighted these results as proof of the ministry’s targeted efforts to position Bulgaria as a preferred destination through strategic marketing and strong international partnerships. He noted that Romanian visitors are drawn to Bulgaria for its variety, quality, and authentic experiences, signaling both recognition and a responsibility to continually enhance the tourism offer.

In line with these achievements, Bulgaria is showcasing its tourism potential at the TTR 2026 international exhibition in Bucharest, held from February 12 to 15. The event brings together tour operators, agencies, hoteliers, and institutions from across Europe, providing an opportunity to promote Bulgaria’s destinations and services to the Romanian market. The country’s national stand, presented in a fresh new visual concept, emphasizes the blend of tradition and modernity. Visitors can explore the diversity of Bulgaria’s offerings, from cultural and urban tourism to seaside, winter, and eco experiences, reinforcing the message that Bulgaria is a year-round destination.

Special attention is given to cultural heritage, including crafts and the internationally recognized Bulgarian bagpipe, added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2025. The exhibition space aims to immerse visitors in Bulgarian culture, natural beauty, and hospitality, drawing interest from attending media. Borsos underlined that the innovative design of the national stand reflects the direction of Bulgarian tourism: a combination of modern trends, traditions, and national identity. He stressed that the country is being presented as an inspiring, safe, and competitive destination offering experiences across all seasons. Participation in TTR 2026 forms part of Bulgaria’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key international markets and promote sustainable growth within the tourism sector.

