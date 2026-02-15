Bulgaria Produced 66 Million Litres of Wine in 2025 Despite Challenging Weather

Business » INDUSTRY | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Produced 66 Million Litres of Wine in 2025 Despite Challenging Weather

In 2025, Bulgarian wineries produced a total of 66 million litres of wine, according to Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine. Koev made the announcement while attending a traditional vine-pruning ceremony at Plovdiv Agricultural University, held in celebration of Trifon Zarezan, the annual festival honoring vine growers and winemakers.

Koev noted that Bulgaria currently has 365 active wineries operating across the country. He added that production and grape harvests fell by 10-15 percent compared to previous years, citing challenging climatic conditions as the main factor. Despite this, certain regions with effective irrigation systems managed to yield high-quality grapes. Koev emphasized that Bulgarian winemakers are highly trained, with five years of university-level education in agronomy and enology, and are recognized internationally for their expertise.

Annual wine consumption in Bulgaria ranges between 110 and 120 million litres, Koev said, highlighting that there is no risk of excess stock. He also pointed out that domestic wine dominates the market, with foreign wines accounting for only about 10 percent of overall consumption, reflecting strong local preference for Bulgarian varieties.

Tags: Bulgaria, wine, production

