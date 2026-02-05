February 14 in Bulgaria: Honoring Trifon Zarezan and the Joy of Wine

Today, February 14, Bulgarians across the country are raising their glasses to celebrate Trifon Zarezan, the traditional holiday honoring the patron saint of vineyards and wine. Known as the “wine grower’s day,” Trifon Zarezan has been a staple of Bulgarian folklore for centuries, combining agricultural rituals, lively gatherings, and a touch of magic for a good harvest.

The holiday traces back to medieval times and even earlier, when wine production was a central part of Bulgarian life. Saint Trifon, a Christian saint venerated for his connection to vineyards and fertility, became associated with the care of grapevines. Over time, the day evolved into a festival where winemakers, vineyard workers, and families would honor the land and ensure a bountiful grape harvest.

Traditionally, the festivities begin with the symbolic pruning of the vines, performed by vineyard owners or local officials. This ritual is believed to protect the vines, encourage strong growth, and guarantee a plentiful harvest later in the year. People also sprinkle wine on the soil as a blessing for fertility and abundance.

No Trifon Zarezan celebration is complete without wine. People gather to taste the first wine of the season, often accompanied by hearty meals, music, and dancing. Folk songs and dances energize the festivities, connecting participants to Bulgaria’s rich cultural heritage. In some regions, communities organize small competitions for the best wine, highlighting the pride locals take in their craft.

In urban areas, the holiday has a more festive and social character. Restaurants, wine bars, and cultural centers host events where friends and families share wine, laughter, and stories, blending the old traditions with modern celebrations.

Interestingly, Trifon Zarezan coincides with Saint Valentine’s Day, celebrated by some Bulgarians, particularly the younger generation. For them, February 14 is a dual celebration: honoring both love and wine. Some couples combine the two, enjoying a romantic meal with a glass of local wine while taking part in the traditional customs of Trifon Zarezan.