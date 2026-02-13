Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace

Bulgaria will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace initiated by US President Donald Trump, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The first session of the Council is expected to be held on February 19, a date that coincides with the anticipated announcement of a new caretaker government in Bulgaria. Because of this overlap, it has not yet been decided who will represent the country at the meeting, Zhelyazkov explained.

He said the decision will be made by the incoming executive, stressing that Bulgaria’s participation will ensure continuity in relations rather than being shaped by political changes. According to him, the country will be represented at an appropriate level, in line with the transition of power taking place on the same day.

Under the statute of the Board of Peace, which was signed by Zhelyazkov, member states are represented by their president or prime minister, or by an official appointed by them. If Bulgaria does not send a senior political representative to Washington, alternative options include Stefka Yovcheva, the acting head of the Bulgarian embassy in the United States, although this would be considered a relatively low level of representation, or Ambassador Gergana Karadjova, Bulgaria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, given that the Council was established through a UN Security Council resolution.

