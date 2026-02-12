Newborn Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Playground in Sofia

A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.

The body was discovered by two workers from the municipal cleaning company "Chistota" while they were cleaning the area between residential blocks 17 and 18, near the local market. The plastic bag containing the baby had been left next to garbage containers close to the playground.

Police units were immediately dispatched to the scene, which was sealed off to allow investigators to carry out an on-site inspection. According to preliminary information provided by the police, the baby was premature.

Unofficial information cited by bTV indicates that the infant may have been born in the fifth month of pregnancy, suggesting an extremely early birth.

Similar cases in Bulgaria in recent years highlight both tragedy and rare instances of survival. In 2024, a newborn abandoned near a waste container in a village close to Dulovo was rescued after being found alive with severe hypothermia and breathing difficulties. Doctors at the neonatology department of the Silistra Regional Hospital managed to save the child.

A decade earlier, another newborn boy was found inside a backpack placed in a garbage container in Kazanlak. The baby was initially not breathing and was discovered by a homeless man, who alerted the authorities. Emergency medics managed to revive the infant, who began crying after resuscitation efforts. Police later identified the mother as a ninth-grade student, whose own mother worked at the Ministry of Defense. The child’s father was also a student, in the 11th grade.