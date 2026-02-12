Newborn Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Playground in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:19
Bulgaria: Newborn Found Dead in Plastic Bag Near Playground in Sofia

A tragic discovery was made in Sofia after the body of a newborn baby, placed inside a plastic bag, was found close to a playground in the Druzhba-1 residential area, the Sofia Police Directorate confirmed.

The body was discovered by two workers from the municipal cleaning company "Chistota" while they were cleaning the area between residential blocks 17 and 18, near the local market. The plastic bag containing the baby had been left next to garbage containers close to the playground.

Police units were immediately dispatched to the scene, which was sealed off to allow investigators to carry out an on-site inspection. According to preliminary information provided by the police, the baby was premature.

Unofficial information cited by bTV indicates that the infant may have been born in the fifth month of pregnancy, suggesting an extremely early birth.

Similar cases in Bulgaria in recent years highlight both tragedy and rare instances of survival. In 2024, a newborn abandoned near a waste container in a village close to Dulovo was rescued after being found alive with severe hypothermia and breathing difficulties. Doctors at the neonatology department of the Silistra Regional Hospital managed to save the child.

A decade earlier, another newborn boy was found inside a backpack placed in a garbage container in Kazanlak. The baby was initially not breathing and was discovered by a homeless man, who alerted the authorities. Emergency medics managed to revive the infant, who began crying after resuscitation efforts. Police later identified the mother as a ninth-grade student, whose own mother worked at the Ministry of Defense. The child’s father was also a student, in the 11th grade.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: body, baby, sofia

Related Articles:

One Killed, Two Wounded in Early-Morning Stabbing in Sofia Neighborhood

A fatal knife attack took place early this morning in Sofia’s Poduyane district, leaving one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to information from police and emergency services.

Crime | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:46

Sofia Moves Toward Fully Digital Public Transport as Plastic Cards Near Phase-Out

The Center for Urban Mobility (CGM) is close to launching a new mobile application that will eliminate the need for physical transport cards in Sofia.

Society | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:36

Sofia Property Prices Surge: €500 per Square Metre Increase Shocks Buyers

Property values in Sofia have surged by approximately €500 per square metre over the past year, according to data from one of Bulgaria’s largest real estate agencies. Across the country’s main cities, housing costs climbed by 20% in the final quarter of 2

Business » Properties | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:02

Sofia: Teen Charged After Stabbing and Assault in Metro

A 19-year-old has been formally charged by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office for attacking two minors on the Sofia metro. The victims, aged 13 and 15, suffered injuries during the incident on February 8.

Crime | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 11:36

Renovated Terminal 2 Parking Opens at Sofia Airport, Offering 900+ Spaces and Modern Features

The fully renovated underground parking facility at Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia has officially opened, offering parking for over 900 vehicles.

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 08:56

Third Metro Line Extension Kicks Off in Sofia, Slatina Link Underway

Construction has officially started on the expansion of Sofia’s third metro line in the area of the G. S. Rakovski Military Academy park.

Society | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Shock in Bulgaria as Beauty Salon Recordings of Women Surface on Porn Sites

Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites

Society » Incidents | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:25

A Bulgarian Village in Shock: 18-Year-Old’s Suicide Exposes Fears of Bullying and Systemic Failure at School

An 18-year-old high school student has taken his own life in the Batak village of Nova Mahala, plunging the small community into shock, grief, and deep division

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Fire Claims Lives of 1-Year-Old Twins

A fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa region, claimed the lives of two young girls yesterday afternoon. The children, twin sisters aged 1 year and 11 months, were asleep when the nanny left the house to fetch firewood.

Society » Incidents | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:28

Nine-Year-Old Dies in Republika Pass Accident Involving Turkish Truck Driver Who Tried to Flee

A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old child late at night on the Republika Pass, after a collision between a passenger car and a heavy truck

Society » Incidents | January 26, 2026, Monday // 09:46

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:46

Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

A big fire early this morning destroyed large parts of the historical and geographical complex “Phanagoria” in Varna’s Asparuhovo district, according to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reports from the sce

Society » Incidents | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria