Bulgaria Explores Role in Gaza Reconstruction at Munich Security Conference

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:13
Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with Nickolay Mladenov, the UN High Representative for Gaza, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, focusing on the evolving security situation in the Middle East.

The discussion centered on developments in Gaza, with particular attention to the humanitarian conditions and the broader political environment. Participants stressed the importance of achieving a lasting ceasefire, guaranteeing unhindered humanitarian access, and laying the groundwork for durable stability in the territory.

The talks also explored ways in which Bulgaria could contribute more actively to Gaza’s reconstruction. These included the provision of expert knowledge and technical support, as well as involvement in international coordination formats and donor-led initiatives aimed at post-conflict recovery.

Mladenov briefed the Bulgarian representatives on anticipated developments linked to the implementation of the second stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza reconstruction plan. He outlined the main priorities ahead, the next steps in the process, and the expected role of international partners in supporting the rebuilding effort.

