Romania Targets Eurozone Entry in 3-4 Years Despite Entering Recession

Romania aims to join the eurozone within three to four years, but recent economic data show the country has slipped into a technical recession. President Nicusor Dan stated after an informal EU summit in Belgium that Romania meets the criteria for euro adoption in the medium term, noting the benefits of closer integration with the eurozone, including higher productivity, larger markets for domestic companies, and better-paying jobs.

The framework for joining, according to Dan, involves maintaining a controlled budget deficit, keeping government debt within limits, and meeting other macroeconomic benchmarks. He suggested that a realistic horizon for adoption is “3-4 years from now.”

At the same time, the Romanian National Institute of Statistics reported that the country’s gross domestic product fell by 1.9 percent in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the previous quarter. This marked the second consecutive quarter of decline, meeting the technical definition of a recession. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan framed the downturn as part of a planned economic adjustment, describing it as a shift from a consumption- and deficit-driven model toward one focused on investment, productivity, exports, and fiscal discipline.

Bolojan previously acknowledged in late January that Romania had not yet fulfilled eurozone entry requirements. He explained that the country’s current budget deficit, projected at 6.2-6.3 percent for 2026, remains above the 3 percent threshold needed for adoption, with a target to reduce the deficit to around 3 percent by 2030. Romania currently has the largest budget gap in the EU, a factor that continues to block eurozone membership, even as neighboring Bulgaria officially joined the euro on January 1.

Public sentiment shows considerable support for euro adoption, with a Eurobarometer survey indicating that roughly 59 percent of Romanians favor the move. Economists caution, however, that fiscal stabilization will take years, particularly in the context of persistent high inflation, planned austerity measures, and growing political tensions ahead of the 2028 parliamentary elections.