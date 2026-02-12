Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link

Business » INDUSTRY | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link

Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries. Lawmakers passed the deal in both the first and second readings during a single parliamentary session.

The agreement, signed on 6 November, marks the culmination of years of Bulgarian efforts to link Sofia and Skopje by rail. According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the draft law, the project is a key step toward integrating the two countries’ rail networks and completing the missing segment of Pan-European Transport Corridor VIII.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov noted that the unfinished stretch on Bulgarian soil measures 2.4 kilometers, running from Gyueshevo station to Deve Bair. The construction of this long-delayed section will resume more than eight decades after initial work first began.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, macedonia, railway, tunnel

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Staffing Crunch Hits European Industry, but Bulgaria Sees High-Tech Vacancy Decline

Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply

World » EU | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

The Role of Armored Platforms in Modern Defense Modernization Programs

Defense modernization programs around the world are increasingly shaped by one central requirement: adaptability.

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:04

Bulgaria: Industrial Production Climbs Slightly, Construction Contracts in December 2025

In December 2025, Bulgaria’s industrial sector showed modest growth following two consecutive months of decline, yet on an annual basis, production fell for the 13th month in a row.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:44

Bulgaria’s Trade Deficit Hits Record in December 2025 Amid Soaring Imports

In December 2025, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods rose by 2.5% compared to the same month a year earlier, reaching 6.7364 billion leva (€3.44 billion), after a contraction of 4% in November.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 14:48

Villages Near Plovdiv Flooded with Nepalese Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Villages surrounding Plovdiv are increasingly hosting Nepalese workers, brought in by local entrepreneurs to address Bulgaria’s persistent labor shortages.

Business » Industry | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Loses 15% of Industrial Jobs in Four Years,

Between 2019 and 2023, Bulgaria’s industrial sector has experienced a significant contraction, with roughly 104,557 jobs lost, nearly half of them in the processing industry, amounting to almost 15% of the country’s industrial workforce

Business » Industry | February 6, 2026, Friday // 09:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria