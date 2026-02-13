Authorities in Bulgaria Urged to Prevent Neo-Nazi Commemoration in Sofia

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the planned “Lukov March,” urging all responsible authorities to take full legal measures to prevent it. The ministry emphasized that events glorifying Hristo Lukov, the fascist leader of the pro-Nazi Union of Bulgarian Legions during World War II, are incompatible with the country’s values and traditions and should not be allowed to take place on Bulgarian soil. Officials highlighted that such gatherings promote extremism, intolerance, discrimination, and hatred, while unfairly casting Bulgaria in a negative light and overshadowing its achievements in human rights.

The “Lukov March” is an annual torchlight procession through Sofia, held near February 13, the anniversary of Lukov’s assassination. Over the years, the event has drawn neo-Nazis from abroad, with organizers portraying Lukov as a “patriotic hero.” Despite claims that he was not antisemitic because “Jews were among his best friends,” Lukov led an organization with openly antisemitic positions. The Foreign Ministry questioned the rationale for honoring him over other Bulgarian military figures of the 20th century.

In its statement, the MFA reiterated its commitment to countering division and intolerance within Bulgarian society and to safeguarding the country’s international reputation. The ministry pledged continued active participation alongside other institutions in efforts to combat hatred, discrimination, and antisemitism.

The US embassy also issued guidance regarding the march, noting it would take place on February 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., moving from the pylons near the National Palace of Culture to Lukov’s former residence on Trakia Street in central Sofia. Counter-protests are expected along the route. The embassy described the event as commemorative of Nazi ideology with antisemitic overtones and advised the public to avoid the area, remain cautious near large gatherings, follow local media for updates, maintain a low profile, and notify family or friends of their safety.

Some historians argue that Lukov’s legacy is more complex than the neo-Nazi narrative suggests, noting his role in the Bulgarian military and nationalist movements during a turbulent period. They contend that while his organization held antisemitic views, some of his actions focused on defending Bulgaria’s territorial interests rather than explicitly promoting racial ideology.