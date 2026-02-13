Authorities in Bulgaria Urged to Prevent Neo-Nazi Commemoration in Sofia

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Authorities in Bulgaria Urged to Prevent Neo-Nazi Commemoration in Sofia

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the planned “Lukov March,” urging all responsible authorities to take full legal measures to prevent it. The ministry emphasized that events glorifying Hristo Lukov, the fascist leader of the pro-Nazi Union of Bulgarian Legions during World War II, are incompatible with the country’s values and traditions and should not be allowed to take place on Bulgarian soil. Officials highlighted that such gatherings promote extremism, intolerance, discrimination, and hatred, while unfairly casting Bulgaria in a negative light and overshadowing its achievements in human rights.

The “Lukov March” is an annual torchlight procession through Sofia, held near February 13, the anniversary of Lukov’s assassination. Over the years, the event has drawn neo-Nazis from abroad, with organizers portraying Lukov as a “patriotic hero.” Despite claims that he was not antisemitic because “Jews were among his best friends,” Lukov led an organization with openly antisemitic positions. The Foreign Ministry questioned the rationale for honoring him over other Bulgarian military figures of the 20th century.

In its statement, the MFA reiterated its commitment to countering division and intolerance within Bulgarian society and to safeguarding the country’s international reputation. The ministry pledged continued active participation alongside other institutions in efforts to combat hatred, discrimination, and antisemitism.

The US embassy also issued guidance regarding the march, noting it would take place on February 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., moving from the pylons near the National Palace of Culture to Lukov’s former residence on Trakia Street in central Sofia. Counter-protests are expected along the route. The embassy described the event as commemorative of Nazi ideology with antisemitic overtones and advised the public to avoid the area, remain cautious near large gatherings, follow local media for updates, maintain a low profile, and notify family or friends of their safety.

Some historians argue that Lukov’s legacy is more complex than the neo-Nazi narrative suggests, noting his role in the Bulgarian military and nationalist movements during a turbulent period. They contend that while his organization held antisemitic views, some of his actions focused on defending Bulgaria’s territorial interests rather than explicitly promoting racial ideology.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, lukov, Nazi, MFA

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Pay More for Oranges Than Neighbors: Why the Price Gap?

At the start of the year, Bulgaria’s fruit market has seen notable price swings, particularly for citrus fruits. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBMT) show that in January, tangerine prices surged by over 14 percent

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Income Declarations in Leva, Payments in Euros: Bulgaria’s 2026 Tax Season Begins

Bulgaria has officially launched the 2026 tax campaign for income earned in 2025, and early results show strong public engagement.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Over 10,000 One-Day Vignettes Sold in Bulgaria’s First Week

Bulgaria has seen strong initial interest in its newly introduced one-day vignette, with over 10,000 sold in the first week of availability.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Basic Goods in Bulgaria Now Cost More Than in Germany and France

Recent data indicate that the cost of basic foods in Bulgaria has surpassed that of several Western European countries despite the country’s formal entry into the Eurozone.

Society | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Wealth Concentration Grows: Bulgaria Sees Sharp Rise in High-Value Deposits

The latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank reveal a striking growth in large household deposits by the end of December 2025.

Business » Finance | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Staffing Crunch Hits European Industry, but Bulgaria Sees High-Tech Vacancy Decline

Recent data from Eurostat highlight a growing labor challenge across the European Union, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Between 2019 and 2023, job vacancies in manufacturing jumped sharply

World » EU | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria to Join First Meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace

Bulgaria will take part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace initiated by US President Donald Trump, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 17:23

Bulgaria Explores Role in Gaza Reconstruction at Munich Security Conference

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with Nickolay Mladenov, the UN High Representative for Gaza, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, focusing on the evolving security situation in the M

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:13

Bulgarian Drone Developer Dronamics Launches Multifunctional Defense Platform to Strengthen Europe’s Airspace Security

Bulgarian drone developer Dronamics has unveiled a new defense platform built around its cargo drone, the Black Swan, aiming to fill a major gap in European airspace security.

Politics » Defense | February 13, 2026, Friday // 13:05

Bulgarians Show Low Trust in EU Security Capabilities, Survey Finds

A recent Eurobarometer survey indicates that Bulgarians show relatively low confidence in the European Union’s ability to strengthen security and defense

Politics » Defense | February 13, 2026, Friday // 11:33

Seven-Day Deadline: Bulgaria's Caretaker PM Begins Talks on Interim Government, Early Elections Expected in April

The process of forming Bulgaria’s next caretaker government has formally started, with Andrey Gyurov facing a strict deadline

Politics | February 13, 2026, Friday // 09:53

Bulgaria Secures €490 Million from EU SAFE Program to Boost Defense Industry

Bulgaria is set to receive €490 million through the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument

Politics » Defense | February 13, 2026, Friday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria