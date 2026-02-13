Bulgaria’s Average Salary Hits 1,369 Euros in Q4 2025

Society | February 13, 2026, Friday // 14:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Average Salary Hits 1,369 Euros in Q4 2025 @Pixabay

Bulgaria’s average salary for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached 2,678 leva, or 1,369 euros, marking an increase of over 5% compared to the previous quarter, according to the National Statistical Institute.

As usual, the highest average pay was recorded in Sofia city, at 3,743 leva (1,914 euros) in December, with annual bonuses pushing the total in the capital above 2,000 euros. Other top-earning areas included Vratsa at 1,300 euros and the Sofia region at 1,296 euros. Varna and Burgas reported average salaries of 1,284 euros and 1,139 euros, respectively. On the lower end, Vidin recorded the lowest average pay at 932 euros, followed by Kyustendil at 953 euros.

By sector, the highest average monthly remuneration was in the creation and distribution of information and creative products, and telecommunications, at 5,739 leva. Financial and insurance activities followed with 3,969 leva. The lowest average earnings were in the hospitality sector, at 1,617 leva, and in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, at 1,770 leva.

At the end of 2025, the total number of employed people in Bulgaria stood at 2.34 million, representing a slight decline of 0.5% compared to September.

