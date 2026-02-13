Russia and Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

The Kremlin has confirmed that the next round of peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine will take place on February 17–18 in Geneva, Switzerland. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky. Specific details on the schedule and agenda remain limited, but further information is expected from Moscow in the coming days.

Earlier, Peskov had indicated that talks between Russia and Ukraine were imminent, without providing specifics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to meet with the Russian delegation but emphasized that Moscow has not yet given clear responses regarding the proposals for next week. Zelenskyy also criticized recent Russian rhetoric involving the potential use of Oreshnik ballistic missiles, saying such statements are not consistent with peace efforts.

This upcoming meeting follows the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5, where representatives from the US, Ukraine, and Russia discussed ways to implement a ceasefire and monitor the cessation of hostilities. Following Abu Dhabi, the US and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue. Previously, Zelenskyy had indicated that the talks might take place in the United States on February 17 or 18, but Russia had not confirmed that location until now.