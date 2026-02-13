Russia and Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

World » UKRAINE | February 13, 2026, Friday // 14:06
Bulgaria: Russia and Ukraine to Resume Peace Talks

The Kremlin has confirmed that the next round of peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine will take place on February 17–18 in Geneva, Switzerland. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky. Specific details on the schedule and agenda remain limited, but further information is expected from Moscow in the coming days.

Earlier, Peskov had indicated that talks between Russia and Ukraine were imminent, without providing specifics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to meet with the Russian delegation but emphasized that Moscow has not yet given clear responses regarding the proposals for next week. Zelenskyy also criticized recent Russian rhetoric involving the potential use of Oreshnik ballistic missiles, saying such statements are not consistent with peace efforts.

This upcoming meeting follows the trilateral talks held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5, where representatives from the US, Ukraine, and Russia discussed ways to implement a ceasefire and monitor the cessation of hostilities. Following Abu Dhabi, the US and Russia agreed to resume high-level military dialogue. Previously, Zelenskyy had indicated that the talks might take place in the United States on February 17 or 18, but Russia had not confirmed that location until now.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: peace, talks, Russia, Ukraine

Related Articles:

“How Are We Supposed to Fight?”: Telegram Curbs Ignite Backlash Inside Russia’s War Camp

Russian servicemen and pro-war commentators reacted with open outrage after the authorities began slowing down and restricting Telegram, warning that the move threatens communication on the battlefield and could seriously undermine military operations in

World » Russia | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:12

Orban: Europe Can “Win” by Cutting Aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe’s “easiest path to victory” would be to stop providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

World » Ukraine | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 18:17

War in Ukraine and Falling EU Demand Drive Bulgaria’s 2025 Export Decline

Bulgaria’s export sector continued to face challenges in 2025, marking the third consecutive year of decline

Business » Industry | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

Zelensky Dismisses Spring Election Speculation as Ukraine Ties Peace to EU Entry Timeline

President Volodymyr Zelensky is not preparing to announce presidential elections or a referendum on a potential peace agreement with Russia on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:03

EU Greenlights Massive €90 Billion Loan to Bolster Ukraine’s Defense and Budget Amid Russia's War

The European Parliament has approved a €90 billion support package for Ukraine, aimed at addressing the country’s urgent financial and defense needs as Russia’s war of aggression enters its fifth year

World » EU | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 14:26

Orban Claims EU and Ukraine Have “Declared War” on Hungary Ahead of April Elections

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that both the European Union and Ukraine have effectively “declared war” on Hungary following a Politico article outlining plans for Ukraine’s potential early accession to the EU and strategies to bypass H

World » EU | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 12:29
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Orban: Europe Can “Win” by Cutting Aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe’s “easiest path to victory” would be to stop providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

World » Ukraine | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 18:17

Zelensky Dismisses Spring Election Speculation as Ukraine Ties Peace to EU Entry Timeline

President Volodymyr Zelensky is not preparing to announce presidential elections or a referendum on a potential peace agreement with Russia on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion

World » Ukraine | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:03

Ukraine Faces Crucial Choice as Zelenskyy Prepares Election and Peace Referendum Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to present a roadmap for holding presidential elections on February 24, together with a proposal for a nationwide referendum on a potential peace agreement with Russia.

World » Ukraine | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 10:19

Japan Moves Closer to NATO With Plan to Back Ukraine Through Non-Lethal Aid

Japan is preparing to deepen its cooperation with NATO by joining an alliance-backed framework aimed at supporting Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:01

UKRAINE: WHO Seeks 42 Million Dollars in 2026 to Protect Health Care as War Enters Its Fifth Year

WHO launched its Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine 2026, requesting USD 42 million to protect access to health care for 700,000 people.

World » Ukraine | February 7, 2026, Saturday // 10:44

Ukraine and Russia Agree on Exchange of 314 Prisoners During Abu Dhabi Talks

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States reached an agreement on the exchange of 314 prisoners between Kyiv and Moscow on the second day of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria